Boris Johnson considered untrustworthy by six in 10 people in Britain, exclusive poll reveals





B oris Johnson is considered untrustworthy by six out of 10 Britons and is beaten on confidence by Sir Keir Starmer, an exclusive new poll reveals that will sound the alarm at 10 Downing Street. Ipsos MORI’s findings in tonight’s Evening Standard will raise alarm in conservative circles after weeks of leaks and sleaze allegations. As the Prime Minister battles allegations about his conduct on multiple fronts, he turns out to be trusted by only 35% of voters and deemed untrustworthy by a clear majority of 59%. Labor leader Sir Keir is seen as trustworthy by 42 percent and a disrespectful by 41. READ MORE Despite the arguments, he has found clear satisfaction with the government and the PM has changed little since March. Johnson and Starmer both have clear negative ratings, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak gets a rave review with 58 percent satisfied and just 27 percent dissatisfied. For Johnson, the split is 44 satisfied / 50 dissatisfied, and for Starmer, it is 36/46. However, Sir Keir’s net satisfaction among Labor supporters has declined slightly over the past month. Only just over half of its supporters, 51%, are satisfied, while 39% are dissatisfied. This is down from a breakdown of 52 satisfied / 33% dissatisfied in March. On confidence, former Prime Minister David Cameron is revealed to have suffered a big loss of confidence, suggesting that the lobbying scandal has tainted his reputation. Only 21 percent described him as trustworthy, up from 43 percent in 2013 when he was still at No.10. About 74 percent considered him untrustworthy, up from 51 percent in 2013. Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair had 23% confidence and 69% confidence. Three former prime ministers have a positive confidence rating. Theresa May is viewed as trustworthy by 50 percent, with 45 percent saying otherwise. For Gordon Brown, the split is 47-41, which is a turnaround from the negative 41-55 split he scored in April 2010, indicating that his reputation has improved since he left office. John Major has the best net trust score, with 48% deeming him trustworthy and only 36% saying otherwise. Gideon Skinner, Head of Policy Research at Ipsos MORI, said: Honestly Boris Johnson is clearly overwhelmed by Keir Starmer, so this is an area of ​​potential risk for him. However, his own supporters still trust him, and the public at large has never seen him as one of his strongest attributes and as previous leaders such as Tony Blair have shown, he is you don’t have to be ahead of confidence to win an election. The key question is whether and if these stories continue and start to change the general public opinion of him as Prime Minister. A large majority of 72% think MPs are generally not telling the truth. And when asked which interests they put first, 43 percent said theirs, while 36 percent said their parties. Only eight percent said MPs put the interests of their constituents first, and just six percent said they put the interests of the country first. The dismal findings are actually an improvement from the days of the spending scandal a decade ago, when 62% of people thought they put their own interests first. * Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,090 adults across Britain by telephone from April 16 to 22. The data is weighted. Full details onwww.ipsos-mori.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos