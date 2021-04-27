Citing risk, China suspends freight flights to India: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, April 26 The United States, led by President Joe Biden, launched the charm offensive a day after pledging to deliver emergency vaccine raw material supplies and medical assistance to India. On the other hand, the Chinese state-owned company Sichuan Airlines has suspended its cargo flights to India for 15 days in order to isolate its population from the virus. Calling the logic “unscientific,” sources said this was the second time China had done so. Biden composes PM Modi A day after the United States pledged to deliver emergency vaccine and medical aid supplies to India, US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The prime minister later tweeted that he thanked Biden for US support. The two leaders discussed the development of the situation. China’s stoppage of flights due to suspected Covid risk will hit small businessmen sourcing medical supplies for sale in India. “We will have to work on this and find viable ways to get around this ban,” sources said while confirming talks for a substantial package on trade terms. Japan has also pledged to provide assistance following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Yoshihide Suga. Prime Minister Modi will hold a virtual summit with the EU on May 8 to discuss support and cooperation for Covid. The government is also negotiating large installments of medical assistance from Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Some supplies began to land like oxygen concentrators from the United States, cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore, and oxygen transport tanks from Germany. With Biden at the helm, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tweeted their solidarity with India and highlighted the decision to rush the raw material for Indian vaccine manufacturing , in addition to ventilators, therapeutics and oxygen concentrators. A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted in solidarity with India while NSA Jake Sullivan spoke to Ajit Doval. The Whole Court Charm offensive was aimed at overcoming intense criticism in India and elsewhere over the disruption of supply chains in the United States. This attitude contrasted with the joint commitment of the Quad countries to “respond to requests for financing and logistics for the production, purchase and delivery” of vaccines.







