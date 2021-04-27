Trump blamed US for undisclosed stays at his golf resorts: report





U.S. taxpayers poured thousands of dollars into Donald Trump’s resorts in Ireland and Scotland in 2017, on hitherto undisclosed visits. The Scotsman reported on expenses showing taxpayers were being charged for Secret Service accommodation during stays of Trump’s son Eric. The receipts provide further proof of how the family of the former president has benefited from his tenure. See more stories on the Insider business page.

U.S. taxpayers paid Donald Trump’s resorts in Ireland and Scotland in 2017 for previously undisclosed visits from his family and the Secret Service, The Scotsman reported, providing further evidence of how the family of the former president benefited from his tenure.

The Scotsman’s report was based on invoices and expense records obtained by American Oversight, a Washington-based ethics watchdog.

They showed previously undisclosed expenses, including a $ 7,500 bill from the Trump’s Turnberry complex in Scotland dated August 14, 2017.

It is not known who visited Turnberry that month, The Scotsman reported, but Trump’s son Eric had flown to Scotland the previous month to play golf at his father’s resorts.

The newly disclosed expenses included an invoice for $ 7,365 from the Trump’s Doonbeg complex in Ireland dated July 22-23, 2017 to cover the cost of hosting the Secret Service. There was another bill for $ 9,300 from the Doonbeg complex to cover the Secret Service accommodation in April 2017 during Eric’s separate trip.

Records also show that U.S. taxpayers were charged thousands of dollars for luxury car rentals during Eric Trump’s visit.

American Oversight executive director Austin Evers told the Scotsman: ‘No one is against the Trump family receiving Secret Service protection, but every time they charge their security service for staying in a Trump hotel, thousands of taxpayer dollars line their pockets. . “

The latest revelations represent a larger picture of Trump’s record in billing taxpayers for stays at his own resorts during his tenure.

Trump’s properties are said to have brought in at least $ 8.1 million to U.S. taxpayers since he took office in January 2017. President Mar-A-Lago’s golf club has even charged taxpayers $ 3 for a glass of water. when Trump welcomed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his Florida. recourse.

Trump was criticized when Politico reported that members of the US Air Force stopped at his Turnberry compound and stayed there for days, which the report said raises “the possibility that the military helped to keep Trump’s station at Turnberry afloat. “

The Secret Service spent more than a million dollars alone on stays at resorts owned by Trump during his presidency, the Washington Post reported.

Insider has reached out to the Trump organization for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos