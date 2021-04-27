The Line examines actions in Iraq of Donald Trump’s favorite seal





The ethics / morals of war was a theme that arose in the disheartening second season of Serial and is evident in The Line, a six-part series from Apple TV / Jigsaw Productions.

It focuses on a team of US Navy SEALs led by Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted in July 2019 of posing for a photo with the corpse of 17-year-old Isis fighter in Iraq. Gallagher was later acquitted of killing him.

Former US President Donald Trump pardoned Gallagher, and they were later pictured together, with their wives, at Trump’s Florida resort in Mar-a-Lago. None of this is a spoiler for The Line, which instead seeks to explore the sheep / wolves / sheepdog morals of commando units (SEALs mostly think they are good sheepdogs; some call themselves – even lions, to attract the wicked). It’s a series that Call of Duty gamers might well savor.

Gallagher’s conduct in Iraq has been reported by former members of his unit – their testimony was published by The New York Times, audio of which airs in The Line alongside interviews with various soldiers. Among those we hear is Gallagher, who postulates in episode three that it was all a conspiracy by his team, who set it up by deleting the video.

The line is narrated by Dan Taberski (missing Richard Simmons), who has an idiosyncratic and humorous interview and presentation style that includes references to Charlie Sheen in the 1990s film Navy SEALs, and stirs a grudge between a reporter and a scholar of who coined the term. “war forever”.

An interesting note about The Line is that it’s not just a podcast – a limited four-part documentary series premieres on Apple TV in the fall. The podcast is stimulating in itself; with two more episodes to come, will the TV series just run on the same material or will the podcast leave us on a cliffhanger?

The BBC recently made a similar audio / visual link with I’m Not a Monster, a 10-part Panorama podcast / documentary series. Apple TV also had a bonus “ official podcast ” for its For All Mankind series. Expect more companion series to follow in the years to come.

WATCH DISASTER

Slow Burn is back for its fifth season. After focusing variously on David Duke, Watergate, Tupac vs Biggie, and the Bill Clinton scandal of the 1990s, the famous Slate show turns to the Iraq War, asking how and how “disaster” came about. was to watch the United States make “one of their biggest mistakes.”

It’s hosted by journalist Noreen Malone and available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

