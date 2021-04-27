Imran assures lawmakers impartial investigation into sugar scandal





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met with a group of 33 disgruntled PTI lawmakers – who rallied around the besieged former secretary general of the ruling party, Jahangir Tareen – and assured them of an impartial investigation into the sugar.

According to sources, during the meeting with the prime minister, lawmakers asked Imran Khan to remove Shehzad Akbar and his team from the investigation and conduct a new investigation into the case.

Hinting at a personal vendetta, lawmakers said Shehzad Akbar was targeting Tareen and making up bogus deals against him.

Addressing lawmakers, Imran Khan stressed that no society can progress if it does not respect the law and the Constitution.

The prime minister added that while Jahangir Tareen was a dear friend, one had to wonder about the sudden rise in sugar prices.

He assured his party leaders of an impartial investigation into the affair.

Previously, a meeting of disgruntled lawmakers had taken place at Jahangir Tareen’s residence.

Also read PM to meet the “ Tareen group ” today

The 33 disgruntled PTI lawmakers included 11 members of the National Assembly (deputies), including Minister of State and Border Regions Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

MPs include Raja Riaz, Sami Gillani, Riaz Mazari, Khwaja Sheeraz, Mobeen Alam Anwar, Javed Waraich, Ghulam Lali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Faizul Hassan Shah and Sahibzada Ameer Sultan.

A total of 22 MPs from the ruling Punjab Assembly Party (MPA) are also part of the group which is now labeled as the PTI’s “Hum Khayal” group.

These include two provincial ministers – Nauman Langrial and Ajmal Cheema and four provincial councilors – Abdul Hai Dasti, Ameer M Khan, Rafaqat Gillani and Faisal Jabuwana.

The other MPAs are Khurran Laghari, Aslam Bharwana, Nazir Chohan, Asif Majeed, Bilal Waraich, Umar Aftab, Nazir Randawa, Zawar Waraich, Nazir Baloch, Umer Tanveer Butt, Amin Chaudry, Chaudhary Aktikhar Gondal, Ghulamool Rasha Saeed, Qulamulah, Ghulamool Rasha Saeed, Qulamulah Rasool Sangha Saeed, Qasimoolam Sangha, Qasimah Niwani and Salman Naeem.

Tareen was once considered a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the former PTI general secretary was sidelined after an investigative report into a sugar crisis accused him of benefiting from a sharp rise in commodity prices in January 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos