Boris Johnson denies disrespecting the victims of Covid-19. But political crises are piling up.

Johnson, Downing Street and government figures have aggressively denied that these words were used and, not unreasonably, pointed out that the Prime Minister implemented this lockdown and re-locked in January amid the multiplication cases of new variants.

It goes without saying that even the suggestion that Johnson used those words would cause a huge offense to a nation that has lost at least 127,000 people to Covid-19, which the opposition Labor Party clearly understands.

Party officials told CNN they believe the story, while Deputy Leader of the Opposition Angela Rayner said Johnson had already “degraded his post with a frantic and overwhelming sleaze “, reserving particular disregard for” shedding light on the more than 127,000 dead. it happened on his watch. ”

Despite follow-up accounts from the BBC and ITV, among others, the facts of what was actually said and how many people heard it remain obscure. The Mail and ITV both report sources claiming Johnson has said he would rather “pile up bodies in the thousands” than impose another lockdown, this last pretender they were yelled at in Johnson’s office with the doors open, meaning a lot of people heard them.

The BBC’s initial version of events was slightly different, with anonymous sources who were at the same meeting claiming Johnson had suggested “bodies could pile up” but adding important context at the time the government broke down. worried about the cost of lockdowns and their impact on health issues unrelated to Covid. Later in the day, a BBC history update brought the language closer to that of the Mail and ITV.

In order to present the widest range of views on what happened, CNN spoke to many government officials and insiders, past and present, including people who have worked with and for the Prime Minister in the United States. during the period in question.

A small number of sources claimed they were told the PM used the words in question, but did not hear them firsthand. A small number of other sources have claimed to have heard Johnson screaming, but could not be sure exactly what he said or the context in which he said it.

By far the largest group said they knew some enemies of the Prime Minister had been circulating this rumor around Westminster for months since the alleged October incident. While some thought it was “the sort of thing Johnson might say” and that he “sometimes seems to forget he’s prime minister” when speaking on sensitive issues, others have expressed sympathy for the fact that things are often said to government that “look horrible on paper” when taken out of the “proper context”.

Ultimately, most agreed with the idea that Johnson, a man who by his own admission was almost killed by coronavirus , would not have made such harsh comments, and pointed out that we know at most eight words in a sentence that most people have fragile memories of.

Prime Minister Michael Gove, who was at the October meeting in question, defended Johnson in Parliament on Monday. “The idea that he would say such a thing, I find incredible. I was in that room, I never heard any language like that,” Gove said.

The strength of the denial that Johnson and his team have issued means that this story can only end in two ways. Either the audience moves on, their views on the PM are largely incorporated and little changed, or an audio recording of the comments emerges, which would be devastating for Johnson.

As dramatic as it sounds, this argument takes place amid an unpleasant – and potentially more damaging – war of words between Johnson’s inner circle and his former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. Cummings left government in November amid a struggle for public power in Downing Street.

On Friday night, Cummings published an extraordinary blog post, refuting claims he was behind a series of leaks that could damage Johnson.

In the blog post, Cummings denied the leak of text messages between Johnson and inventor James Dyson. In the messages, Johnson said he would “resolve” Dyson’s concerns about a change in the tax status of his Singapore-based staff if they came to the UK to make ventilators, according to a BBC report

He also denied disclosing the PM’s decision to lock the country under lockdown in October, saying he was told that another member of Johnson’s staff was the most likely leak. Cummings added that Johnson wanted to end an investigation into the leak because the individual in question was a close friend of Johnson’s fiancé, Carrie Symonds.

Cummings also made a damaging allegation that Johnson and Symonds used Tory donor money to renovate their homes in Downing Street. He said he believed the prime minister’s plans were “unethical, stupid, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations.”

Finally, he claimed that Johnson’s communications director “had made a number of false accusations to the media” at the request of the Prime Minister. Downing Street denied this.

The clear animosity means most of the Cummings suspects were behind the “body” leak, an allegation he denies. They also fear that he will continue to attack the government both unofficially and unofficially in the coming weeks. CNN has reached out to Cummings for comment.

It would be tough enough under normal circumstances, but it comes as Johnson and his team battle corruption allegations over the aforementioned scandals and a lobbying row around Johnson’s former boss, former Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron admitted to communicating directly with Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and relied on him to provide Covid relief funds for a bank he worked for. Sunak said he would ‘push’ his team

Potentially worse for Johnson, he is fighting a local election on May 6, as well as a by-election for an empty seat in the former Labor stronghold of Hartlepool, in the north-east of England. Winning the seat would cement the narrative that Johnson is a different type of Tory who has transformed his party from a party run by disconnected elites to the party of normal people.

Understandably, scandals accusing him and his team of dirty behavior, especially when it comes to money, undermines that claim somewhat.

To a certain extent, Johnson is an unusual politician who manages to get through tough times. He has emerged from a pandemic in which he made obvious mistakes in leading the polls.

Historically, it has benefited from the general feeling of public distrust of politics.

“The public are generally skeptical of politicians and assume they are up to something,” says Will Jennings, professor of political science at the University of Southampton. “The polls can be misleading in this sense: if you ask people if they trust Johnson, they might say no, but that doesn’t mean they won’t prefer him to be prime minister over his counterpart. . ”

Ben Page of Ipsos MORI says Tory poll numbers have fallen in recent days, but “on the fundamental question of whether the public would rather have Johnson in power, he still seems to be winning.” However, Page adds that “in three months, numerous scandals, poorer-than-expected local election results and any disruption to the road to get out of the lockout could cause some of Johnson’s outburst to disappear.”

This appears to be the real issue Johnson faces. Scandals, clashes with former advisers questioning his judgment and a general feeling of the wind blowing out of his sails could weigh down a man who was sprinting not long ago.

Many of Johnson’s shortcomings had been overlooked by the public in recent months due to the vaccine’s success. However, if all that mud starts to stick, those who previously gave it the benefit of the doubt might change their mind.

And when the political momentum wears off from you, the reality of what you say or do in private doesn’t matter if the general public feels they can’t trust you.