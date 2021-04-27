Pakistan’s PIA Airlines to cut jobs and close loss-making routes





Pakistan International Airlines Corp. will lay off half of its 14,000 employees, replace part of its fleet and permanently close loss-making routes with the aim of becoming profitable for the first time in more than a decade.

The Pakistani cabinet has approved the restructuring of the carrier, said Ishrat Hussain, adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also asked to explore an outsourcing management contract or the sale of 26% stake in the airline after improving its balance sheet, he said.

The plan follows past attempts at renewal that have been blocked by protesting employees or the political opposition. This time around, there are “no grandiose plans to become like Emirates, Etihad or Qatar,” Hussain said in a recent interview. It will be “a very lean and efficient organization,” he said. The goal is to bring PIA back to profit by 2023.

It would be a turnaround for an airline whose finances and reputation have been battered in recent times. Even without Covid-related border restrictions, PIA has been banned in key markets, including the United States and Europe, after Pakistan’s aviation minister said last year that nearly a third pilots in the country had bogus licenses. While some have proven to be valid, the claim was enough to shake confidence further and came on the same day investigators charged PIA’s flight crew with an accident in Karachi that killed 97 people.

The pandemic has put PIA in an even tighter situation. Other routes were closed and he missed peak times like the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The carrier recorded a net loss of 34.6 billion rupees ($ 226 million) for 2020, which, despite challenges from Covid, was an improvement from a deficit of 52.6 billion rupees in the year previous.

Even financially healthy airlines have been rocked by the coronavirus, which has caused tens of people to collapse and thousands of job losses around the world. In its latest outlook last week, the International Air Transport Association said carriers around the world would lose an estimated $ 48 billion in 2021, as virus outbreaks and mutations extend the timeline for restarting air travel. global.

PIA had 30 aircraft as of September 30, including 12 Boeing Co. 777 and 11 Airbus SE A320. Hussain did not say what changes would be made to the fleet, which also includes ATR planes, but said the size would be “kept below 30” and include more fuel-efficient planes. PIA will no longer serve destinations such as Tokyo and Manila, Hussain said.

Pakistan has vowed to cut jobs and sell non-essential assets after a series of bailouts, including a rupee 3.2 billion in June so the airline can pay the interest. About 2,000 employees have already taken voluntary layoffs, according to the airline. Meanwhile, non-essential operations such as restoration and engineering will be outsourced, said Hussain, a former central bank governor.

Other assets are also being evaluated, including the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, which the airline acquired during its peak years as a symbol of Pakistani prestige. The hotel was closed last year and can be sold or refurbished.

