Vaccine talks: for Modi, Biden no cake like with Trump

So what has changed in Indo-American relations in the 100 days since Joe Biden took office as president – and not for the better? For starters, it looks like, like elephants, Biden doesn’t forget. This became evident in the initially lukewarm response of the United States to the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now learning the hard way that it might not have been the smartest move to enlist Donald Trump as a warm-up act at his Howdy Modi rally in Houston two years ago. And Modi launches for “ab ki baar, Asset sarkar ‘ at the rally – well, that was tied to any Democratic president occupying the White House.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (who continue to troll 24/7) manifested themselves in blatant silence from Biden and the explosion. of Covid business in India. In fact, the United States initially refused to lift the embargo on the export of vital raw materials needed to speed up vaccine production in India.

Over the past two days, the White House has shifted its stance and has worked to assure India of America’s “full support to provide emergency aid and resources” to deal with the growing crisis. of Covid. But it was only after France, Germany and even Pakistan and China rushed to offer aid packages as the second wave of coronavirus ruthlessly swept the country.

Biden finally spoke to Modi on Monday after new Covid infections in India reached record levels for the fifth day in a row.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under stress at the start of the pandemic, we are determined to help India when needed,” Biden tweeted.

But even this statement of support was an uncomfortable reminder of India’s humiliating and vertiginous descent from benefactor “of the world’s pharmacy” to a supplicant. One moment India was hailed as the world powerhouse in vaccines, while the next it traveled the world in search of medical supplies.

The United States said it would provide urgently needed raw materials to manufacture the vaccines “immediately”, reversing its initial denial. It also pledged to provide much-needed oxygen generation equipment along with diagnostic tests, treatments, ventilators and protective gear.

What is happening? Clearly, there is a general lack of enthusiasm in the White House for Modi, and Harris struggled to distance himself from the Hindutva Brigade in the country where his mother was born. The White House took over only after a very notable interval and before opposing the Indo-American community.

Another intriguing thing is who the White House contacted when it decided to step up its response to India’s unprecedented health disaster. It was US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who conveyed “US solidarity with the Indian people” on Sunday to his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval. This could signal a tilt in the diplomatic balance in Delhi towards the NSA and Doval at the expense of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and its minister S. Jaishankar, observers said.

“Power in the United States has always been in the White House, except under Trump. But Jaishankar can only speak with the State Department. This effectively puts him at a lower rank, ”said a senior diplomatic adviser. “Unless the NSA is submitted to the MEA, as Kissinger was under Nixon, the foreign minister will be a senior clerk,” he added.

In fact, Doval may now be emerging as “the point of reference in Indian diplomacy, a sort of Pranab Mukherjee in foreign affairs,” said the same observer. Jaishankar and Doval were both working to get their US counterparts to grant India’s request for assistance to Covid, but it should be noted that the White House chose to respond to the NSA chief, following the same line. of communication than under the US presidencies before Trump’s, he said. .

Biden has made his displeasure clear, but the point is, he’s very much aware of the mutual interests Washington and New Delhi share in confronting Chinese aggression. There has been an urgent decision to strengthen the Quad, the alliance of India, the United States, Japan and Australia, which aims to confront the Chinese and stop its efforts to dominate Asia. and be a global superpower on par or stronger than the United States.

New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has underlined the depth of Washington’s concerns about China’s tough assertion when it made its first international trip through Japan, South Korea and then India. Here, significantly, he met Modi with Doval.

Austin’s visit came after a Quad summit between Modi, Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The fact that it took place during the pandemic, even by video conference, showed the importance Americans attach to the Quad.

So it is clear that India and the United States continue to need each other, and perhaps more than ever. But Biden isn’t about to leave Modi scotless without reminding him of his cardinal sin of supporting the wrong horse. “Biden will give Modi what India needs, no doubt, but he will cook Modi stew in the juice of his indiscretions,” the Observer said.

Another thing to note is that while Biden has made strong statements in favor of multilateralism, he has by no means given up on Trump’s “America First” credo, a senior House observer said. White. “There is a feeling that the United States will stay focused on itself” and will continue to march towards their own batsman, he said.

This was highlighted when the American destroyer the USS John Paul Jones sailed through what India calls its exclusive economic zone. The United States then issued a statement bluntly asserting that America asserted “the rights and freedoms of navigation” and, adding insult to injury, stressed that the voyage was made “without seeking prior authorization.”

The changing of the guard at the White House has other implications as well. Both Biden and Harris must ensure that the Democratic administration does not stray from the party’s liberal base so that Modi’s actions on human rights, press freedom, and the preservation of democratic institutions were under control during the Trump years.

Modi will find it won’t be the same walk with Biden after walking hand-in-hand with Trump at the Houston rally attended by tens of thousands of traditionally Democratic Indo-Americans. Biden shows Modi that “diplomacy is the art of the possible, not an electoral rally,” the Observer said.