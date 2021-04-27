Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on April 27, 2021

ANKARA

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey will impose a full lockdown from Thursday evening to May 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s president has announced.

In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Health has confirmed 37,312 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,716 symptomatic patients, in the past 24 hours.

The new infections have pushed the total number of cases to more than 4.6 million, including 38,711 related deaths, with 353 deaths in the last day.

No less than 48,027 additional patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to more than 4.1 million.

More than 46.15 million coronavirus tests have been carried out to date, including 268,893 carried out since Sunday.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients is 3,563.

Production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey will begin in the coming weeks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president denounced US President Joe Biden’s “unfounded” statement about the events of 1915, saying it was “contrary to the facts”.

Addressing a press conference following a three-hour Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “US President Biden has made an unfounded, unfair and contrary to the facts statement about the events painful events that took place over a century ago. “

Expressing his “immense” distress and that of the Turkish nation over Biden’s statement, Erdogan once again declared that the US president’s remarks “had no historical and legal basis.”

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop has rejected recent remarks by US President Joe Biden calling the incidents of 1915 “genocide”.

Global COVID-19 Updates

Daily coronavirus cases in India hit another world record after the country recorded 352,991 new infections, the health ministry said.

Kazakhstan has started administering its local COVID-19 vaccine.

Europe will allow fully vaccinated American tourists to visit EU countries this summer, the 27-nation bloc leader said in a report.

The European Commission has sued pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for non-delivery of vaccines, an EU official said.

Spain is detecting a growing number of potentially dangerous coronavirus strains, including its first case of the so-called “double mutant,” according to a document released by the health ministry.

England’s vaccination program has been extended to people under the age of 50, with lockdown restrictions further relaxed in Scotland and Wales.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said there are no plans to grant approval for the use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Germany yet.

Colombia has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent days, while deaths from COVID-19 also hit a record high last week, with more than 400 people dying from the virus every day.

Other global developments

Chloe Zhao’s neo-western drama Nomadland won the Oscar for Best Picture.

At least 751 people have been killed since the February 1 coup as the Burmese military continued to use brutal methods to quell anti-coup protests, a local watch group said.

Russia announced that it had expelled an Italian diplomat following a “hostile” decision by Rome to dismiss two Russian diplomats in March over allegations of espionage.

Kenya announced that it had finally succeeded in containing the locust invasion that had rocked the East African country.

Albert Pahimi Padacke was appointed Prime Minister of Chad by the Transitional Military Council, a week after the death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefield.

The U.S. population reached 331,449,281, according to Census Bureau data.

