Guangxi Luosifen Noodle Sales Rise After President Xi’s ‘Boost’

Workers pack river snail rice noodles, also known as luosifen, on the production line of a workshop in an industrial park in Liuzhou, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region , Aug. 30, 2020 (Xinhua / Huang Xiaobang)

Sales of luosifen rice noodles, a local specialty in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, exploded across the country after Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the growing industry fast Monday.

During an inspection visit to the region, the Chinese president also offered words of encouragement to private companies, which play an increasingly crucial role in the social and economic development of the country.

According to data provided by e-commerce platform Suning.com, over the past week, Haohuanluo luosifen’s sales on its platform increased by 1,913.33% from the previous week, while another brand – Luobawang luosifen – grew by over 50%.

“There was an online store owner who contacted me and promised to buy 5,000 bags of luosifen immediately on Monday,” Wei Wei, head of Guangxi Liuzhou Luoshifu Food Trade Co, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

“In addition, about 10 online store owners and live-streaming celebrities have expressed their willingness to cooperate with me,” Wei said.

The surge in sales follows Xi’s visit to a food processing zone for luosifen rice noodles during his inspection of Liuzhou City in Guangxi on Monday.

The Chinese president said it was not an easy task to develop the small rice noodle business into such a large industry, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.

Since the birth of the first packaged luosifen company in late 2014, it took only six years for the industry’s output to exceed 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion) in 2020, reported Xinhua.

In 2020, sales of luosifen on Alibaba Tmall’s e-commerce platform jumped 800% year-over-year. In the first quarter of 2021, sales maintained a high growth rate of over 30%, according to data Tmall sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

Portions of bagged luosifen are now exported to more than 20 countries and regions, and the activity has created around 250,000 jobs across the entire industrial chain, Xinhua reported.

Wei said he believed the industry could reach a value of around 50 billion yuan after President Xi “gave his thumbs up.”

During the inspection, the Chinese president also expressed his hope that private companies can “grow boldly and confidently.”

“We encourage the development of private enterprises. When they encounter difficulties, the Party and the state support them, and when confusion arises, advice is offered, in the hope that they can develop boldly. and confidence, ”Xi said.

Such words of encouragement are certainly an assurance for the large number of Chinese private companies that play a key role in the Chinese economy, amid challenges and uncertainties, said Li Jin, chief researcher at China Enterprise on Tuesday. Research Institute, at the Global Times. .

The private sector is playing an increasingly important role in job creation and innovation in China, providing more than 80 percent of total employment in the country and contributing more than 70 percent of innovation technology and new products in the country.

Joint efforts between the government and large private companies have also played a crucial role in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

The president’s encouragement comes at a critical time and will provide a boost to the country’s large private companies facing growing challenges such as high costs, funding difficulties and fierce competition, all of which have become more evident, said Li.

Other support measures for private companies are also expected to be put in place soon, Li said.