Fawad urges opposition to submit electoral reform suggestions – Pakistan





Posted April 27, 2021 5:57 PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the opposition to submit its electoral reform proposal for the next general election to be held through the electronic voting system.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, about decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met in the federal capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan, briefed the cabinet on electoral reforms and the electronic voting machine. He said we want to move forward on electoral reforms with political consensus.

The minister said Imran Khan wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly to engage the opposition on the matter. He said the President also wrote letters to opposition leaders for their contribution to the electoral voting system.

He said that unfortunately the opposition has yet to come up with its suggestions for electoral reforms. He said the government cannot wait indefinitely for the opposition’s response as it wants to hold the next general election through electronic voting machines and grant foreign Pakistanis the right to vote.

Regarding the latest COVID-19 situation in the country, the Minister of Information said about 5,000 patients suffering from the coronavirus pandemic are in critical condition, which is the highest number of people affected by COVID-19 compared to the last two contagion peaks. He said we are currently producing 792 metric tons of oxygen to meet the needs of patients with COVID-19.

He said Pakistan’s situation would not have been any different if it had not increased by 7,000 ventilation beds and doubled oxygen production in the country in the past year. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government is also considering importing oxygen from China and Iran when needed. He said it has been decided that oxygen intended for the industrial sector will be diverted to the health sector if the situation worsens.

Fawad Ch said Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked to ensure the supply of essential items during the pandemic. He said the government was working to avoid a full lockdown and that is why it was considering announcing a five-day Eid holiday this time around.

Regarding the COVID vaccination, he said that so far two million people have been vaccinated. He said the vaccine is completely safe for human health and urged people to get vaccinated against the virus, as around one billion people across the world have so far been immune to the disease. He said that 3.7 million doses of the Covid vaccine are available in the country and that 40 and more people are now eligible for vaccination.

To control the circular debt in the electricity sector, the minister said that previous governments produced more than 50% of the country’s needs. He said the government is forced to pay capacity charges which have reached around Rs 900 billion even though it does not buy electricity from power plants. He said that Imran Khan had ordered to solve this problem without increasing the electricity tariff. He said insufficient government-owned power plants can be shut down to avoid these charges.

