Boris Johnson refuses to send COVID vaccines directly to India





Boris Johnson (Getty Images) Boris Johnson refuses to send coronavirus vaccines in India as the country suffers a devastating wave of infections. Its official spokesperson said on Tuesday: We have no excess doses. “ India recorded nearly 320,000 infections on Monday alone, while its overall toll is expected to exceed 200,000 on Tuesday. When asked if the vaccines would be sent to the country, Johnsons spokesperson said: We made a commitment in February to send excess doses from the UK supply to COVAX’s supply pool and countries in need once they become available. A health worker inside a banquet hall temporarily converted to a coronavirus room in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AFP via Getty Images) Right now we are going through the UK priority list for our national rollout and we don’t have any excess doses, but we will keep this under review. It comes a day after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Do whatever we can to mitigate their [India’s] Pain”. According to the University of Oxford Our world in data website, the UK administered 68.72 doses per 100 people, compared to 10.33 per 100 in India. Watch: India receives first batch of UK-funded COVID aid While the government has ruled out sending vaccines to India, where the crisis has overwhelmed the country’s health services, it has sent medical supplies. The first of nine planes loaded with a rescue kit, including 200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in New Delhi early Tuesday. The equipment will be sent to hospitals in India, with more shipments due later this week, including 400 more oxygen concentrators. However, questions about dose sharing are expected to continue during the crisis in India, especially given the successful rollout of the vaccine in the UK. Jabs were offered to people aged 42 and over on Tuesday, with the government aiming to offer a first dose to every adult by the end of July. In January, the UK committed € 548 million to the COVAX initiative, which aims to help distribute 1.3 billion doses to 92 developing countries this year. The story continues Read more: Delhi cuts Covid testing even as infections rise, leading doctors to warn David Haye on working class children left behind by coronavirus: ‘It would have devastated me’ However, this program struggled, with the Guardian report last week, how it only delivered about one in five doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca that it said would arrive in countries by May. Earlier this year, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), also warned that a first approach would prolong the pandemic and the human and economic suffering. Watch: Should UK Share Vaccines with India?

