President Jokowi urged for ‘radical’ decisions so Indonesia can switch to EBT





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Seno Tri Sulistiyono TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Chairman of Commission VII DPR Sugeng Suparwoto asked Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to take an unusual decision so that all economic sectors in the country switch to new and renewable energies (EBT). “Do we want to stay based on the fossil fuel economy with a number of records, or with new and renewable energies with prospects,” Sugeng said virtually, Tuesday (4/27/2021). According to him, in Commission VII, DPR will continue to speak out by inviting all parts of Indonesia to join EBT, as the national energy policy in 2025 targets 23% of the renewable energy mix. Also read: President of Commission VII DPR: Many groups do not want the new law on renewable energies to be adopted soon “It will be difficult if there are no extraordinary policies in the energy sector. The president must decide which one is radical in nature, must build a large-scale renewable energy power plant,” he said. he explains. Sugeng gave an example, the EBT that can be built in Indonesia is solar or solar power, in which the western area of ​​Nusa Tenggara (NTT) is considered feasible to build a solar power plant. Also read: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources maximizes the potential of new and renewable energies through cross-sectoral cooperation “On the island of Sumba alone, about 20 gigawatts or 20,000 megawatts can be built, the island of Timor is about 12 gigawatts,” said the politician from NasDem. “We both know that solar power within us has a very big potential. From new renewable energy of around 410 gigawatts, solar power to 203 gigawatts,” Sugeng continued.







