President Xi Endorses Local Food Specialties, Assures Private Businesses of Market Challenges

People eat river snail rice noodles at a restaurant in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 2, 2020 (Xinhua / Huang Xiaobang)

Tuesday seemed like a luosifen rice noodle day, with many Chinese netizens posting photos of the dish and sharing cooking tips and “secret recipes” on social media platforms.

Luosifen, a local specialty from Liuzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was just one of many local Chinese specialties that rose to fame after getting the thumbs up from Chinese President Xi. Jinping.

Xi visited a food processing zone for luosifen rice noodles during his inspection of Liuzhou on Monday. During the visit, he expressed his hope that private businesses can grow boldly and confidently.

Xi said it was not an easy task to develop the small rice noodle business into such a big industry.

Luosifen, also known as river snail rice noodles, is a dish famous for its distinct and pungent smell. Once obscure street food is now one of Liuzhou’s mainstays, with sales reaching 11 billion yuan ($ 1.7 billion) in 2020, and it has become a national favorite for many during the outbreak. COVID-19.

On Tuesday, topics related to luosifen rice noodles once again became trending items on Sina Weibo. One of the hashtags, Liuzhou luosifen sold to 20 countries and regions, had attracted more than 160 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

More than 30,000 out of 56,000 participants in an online poll by China News Service on Tuesday morning said they love luosifen and would miss it sorely if they didn’t have it for several days.

A bowl of river snail rice noodles is served at a restaurant in Liuzhou, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on September 20, 2018. The harvesting season of river snails in Liuzhou has started . In recent years, the promotion of river snail rice noodles has benefited more than 4,500 poor households in Liuzhou. (Xinhua / Li Hanchi)

Another category of food that has grown in popularity in recent years is Shaxian snacks, a street food from Shaxian in east China’s Fujian Province. They can now be seen at chain restaurants, offering pork wontons, noodles in peanut sauce and other local specialties. Xi has inspected the area several times, and his last visit was in March, when he visited Yubang Village, Shaxian District in Sanming, Fujian. Xi encouraged the Shaxian snack industry to further develop and contribute to the country’s urbanization and rural revitalization.

Shaxian snacks have been created in around 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Australia, France and Portugal.

Some Chinese netizens said they might think President Xi really cares about people’s livelihoods and that encouraging the development of local snack industries meets people’s demand while improving the lives of local people. .

Some Chinese netizens called President Xi “China’s biggest promoter of live shopping” after visiting a local e-commerce live streaming center in Zhashui, a small county in the heart of the Qinling Mountains in Shaanxi Province. , in northwest China, in 2020, and hailed the local specialty mushroom as a “small mushroom, big industry.”

Zhashui’s online mushroom store sold more than 24 tons of mushrooms worth 3 million yuan the day after President Xi’s visit, equivalent to four months of online sales of all products from Zhashui. Zhashui in 2019.

President Xi’s endorsement of Chinese cuisine actually dates back to 2013, when he visited a branch of the Qing-Feng steamed dumpling store in Beijing.

His visit attracted unprecedented attention in the capital at that time, and many people lined up at the restaurant over the next few days, hoping to sit at the table where President Xi had been seated. take pictures of the table and order what they called a “President’s Meal,” which included half a dozen steamed buns filled with pork and green onions, as well as vegetable side dishes , cooked pork liver and intestines.

Chinese analysts see President Xi’s thumbs-up for Chinese food as insurance for the large number of Chinese private companies playing key economic roles amid challenges in the domestic economy and uncertainties in the external environment .

Chinese private companies have generated more than 80% of the jobs, which could serve as a stabilizer of people’s livelihoods, experts noted.

Chinese cuisine represents Chinese culture and also helps nourish China’s relationship with the world. During a state visit at the invitation of President Xi in 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried his hand at making local snacks in Tianjin City, including steamed buns and pancakes. local.

Later that year in Beijing, President Xi presented Fu tea, a special tea grown in Shaanxi, to former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Global Times