Video emerges of crew singing their farewells weeks before disaster





Video emerged showing sailors on the doomed Indonesian submarine singing a farewell song weeks before it sank. The video, which was released by the Indonesian military in March but has caught the attention of many on social media in recent days, shows teammates in tight uniforms in the submarine as a guitar is strummed . Together they sing an Indonesian song called “Until it’s found,” which means “See you later”. “Even though I’m not ready to miss you, I’m not ready to live without you, I wish you all the best,” they sing in unison. The short video was recorded weeks before the disaster as part of a submarine commander’s farewell, according to the Indonesian military. People lay flowers and petals with the names of the crew of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at sea near Labuhan Lalang, Indonesia on Monday. Fikri Yusuf / Antara Foto / Reuters The captain of the ship in charge at the time of the sinking, Heri Oktavian, can be seen in the middle of the group singing along with colleagues. The submarine’s 53 crew were all confirmed dead by the Indonesian military on Sunday after the wreckage of the ship was detected on the ocean floor divided into at least three parts. It is not known if those in the video were on board the ship when it sank. “With this genuine evidence, we can state that the ‘KRI Nanggala 402’ sank and that all of the crew are dead,” Indonesian military leader Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters over the weekend. The German-built “KRI Nanggala 402” disappeared days earlier off the holiday island of Bali, Southeast Asia, and sparked international search efforts. Among them was the support of the United States, which sent a P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, to aid the desperate search in a race against time as the oxygen reserves on board were depleted. Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics Debris, including oil bottles and Islamic prayer rugs, were found floating in the ocean over the weekend. The submarine lost contact on Wednesday while rehearsing for torpedo exercises when it missed a scheduled report call. The cause of the disaster remains uncertain. The Navy had said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface. The navy plans to eventually lift the wreckage and retrieve the dead, although the depth of the water poses a significant challenge, Admiral Yudo Margono, Indonesia’s naval chief of staff, said on Sunday. Parts of the missing submarine lie on the seabed in the waters off Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia Military / AFP – Getty Images The ship was detected by an underwater robot and sweeping technology on the ocean floor at a depth of 838 meters (2,750 feet), Margono said where the water pressure would be far greater than what the hull could withstand, according to previous Navy statements. Indonesian President Joko Widodo offered his condolences in a televised address on Sunday, expressing his “deep sadness” as family members mourned. The submarine had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian defense ministry said.

The Associated Press contributed.







