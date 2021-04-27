PM Modi and Amit Shah directly oversee the oxygen supply: from the center to the Supreme Court

He said the central government, with active and constant supervision and the direct participation of the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior, is increasing the oxygen supply on a war footing by evolving and implementing innovative measures. . “

The government also informed the court that it was attempting to obtain oxygen from all available sources.

The government has said that oxygen supplies available at all times in the country must be distributed to all states, especially those severely burdened with a high number of active COVID cases, in a balanced fashion.

The Home Office (MHA) has said that the scale of this unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases has itself resulted in certain inherent limitations in terms of available resources that must be increased and used professionally.

In addition, the center said to deal with the shortage of medical oxygen, the Department of Health and Family Welfare is commissioning 162 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption technology to generate oxygen at the local level) across the country on a war footing.

In its 200-page affidavit, filed in the suo motu case on the distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, the Center said

The affidavit was registered by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, who posted the case for a new hearing on Friday.

The affidavit filed by Additional Secretary, MHA, said that since the start of the current wave of pandemic, there is an unprecedented and rapid increase in the number of active COVID cases in several states across the country with an increase almost uninterrupted growth rate. such cases.

The affidavit filed by Additional Secretary, MHA, said that since the start of the current wave of pandemic, there is an unprecedented and rapid increase in the number of active COVID cases in several states across the country with an increase almost uninterrupted growth rate. such cases.

It is argued that medical oxygen is an essential component in the treatment of patients with COVID, especially in the second wave. All of the available oxygen capacity in India has been used for industrial and medical supply in the form of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), ”he said.

He said the unexpected and exponential surge in the number of active COVID cases in several states during the second wave resulted in a scenario in which there has been a growing demand for medical oxygen, especially from medical personnel. States with a high load of active COVID cases. .

It is relevant to note that while the demand in Maharashtra is expected to exceed the state’s available production capacity, states like Madhya Pradesh have no production capacity to meet their demand for medical oxygen. In addition, there is also a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen producing states themselves, ”the Center said.

He said to provide clarity and assurance to states on the oxygen being provided in the coming weeks of sharply increased cases, a supply source mapping exercise based on the demand for medical oxygen from severely affected states has been carried out. been undertaken by different departments and states were requested. to provide these progressive projections of medical oxygen requirements as of April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively.

Accordingly, based on the aforementioned projected needs of these severely affected states, 4880 MT, 5619 MT and 6593 MT have been mapped in an indicative framework, for the supply of medical oxygen to these 12 states to meet their projected demand at April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively and was duly approved by order of April 15, 2021, ”he said.

The center, however, said that by its very nature, this map and mapping framework cannot be static as it must be changed dynamically if a sudden change occurs in the outbreak of infection in a particular state.

He said that after some apprehensions have been raised by some states about the disruption of the oxygen supply; the MHA has directed governments and authorities in States / Union Territories to ensure an uninterrupted flow of medical oxygen between States.

Regarding the commissioning of the PSA factories, the Center said that these factories installed in hospitals, especially in remote areas, allow hospitals to become self-sufficient in producing oxygen for their needs and reduce thus the load on the medical oxygen supply network across the country.

It is argued that 38 factories have already been installed and 21 more factories will be installed by April 30, 2021. 105 more factories will be installed by May 31, 2021 and will subsequently grow to 156 factories by June 30 2021. In addition, 500 factories will be installed by May 31, 2021. It is planned to install more PSA plants in the district headquarters hospitals to improve oxygen production in small towns and villages ” , he said.

