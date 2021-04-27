Judge wins his own case





Presidential benchmark’s nightmare Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isas comes to an end

On April 26, 2021, the Supreme Court of Pakistan finally ended the prosecution of President Arif Alvi against his judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isaqazi in Urdu translates to judge in English. A larger 10-member bench led by Judge Umer Ata Bandial allowed motions for review filed by Judge Isa and various bar associations against his earlier order of June 19, 2020, which allowed for an investigation into the assets of the wife of Judge Isas, Sarina Isa.

The Pakistani president filed a referral in May 2019 against Judge Isa, asking the High Judicial Council to investigate him for concealing his assets in the UK which are said to be held in the name of his wife and children. The implication was that the judge had accepted bribes and then laundered the money with which his family had bought the properties in the UK.

Judge Isa has been a member of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since September 5, 2014, after serving as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan for five years. He is the son of Qazi Muhammad Isa, a close associate of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. After completing his studies in Karachi, Isa obtained his BA (Honors) in Law in London, passing his Bar at the Inns of Court School of Law in London, and was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales. in 1982.

While the entire bench of the Supreme Court sat to decide whether the case should be referred to the High Judicial Council, Judge Isa complained about the merits of the referral filed by President Alvi. Did he even study what Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him to do? Anticipating his ousting from the Supreme Court, lawyers across Pakistan protested, accusing Judge Isas’s ruling over the sit-in of the fanatically religious Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party had unleashed the fury of the powers against him.

Salahuddin Ahmed, former president of the Karachi Bar Association, wrote: Many consider Judge Isas a real sin to be of a similar nature to a high court judge in Islamabad who had made a public interference of powers in place in the functioning of the judiciary. In his Faizabad dharna judgment, Judge Isa ordered the armed forces and intelligence agencies to investigate whether their officers violated their oath by getting involved in politics, including distributing money to protesters.

The sit-in referred to was among the craziest a blind religious state can handle. Crying blasphemy, TLP leader Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in a wheelchair who has since died, had succeeded in getting rid of a justice minister in the Pakistani Muslim League government (Nawaz) for insulting the prophet of Pakistan. Islam through changes to Election Bill, 2017. The military intervened after Rizvis supporters attacked police, blocked roads and set vehicles on fire, giving them cash back before allowing them to return home them with a sense of empowerment that is not available to any other political group.

What had Judge Isa done to deserve the presidential benchmark asking the Supreme Judicial Council to see if he could be removed from office for failing to account for his possibly ill-gotten wealth in the UK? Everyone thinks it was the result of the verdict he delivered on the Faizabad sit-in and the particular way the army behaved. An extract from the judgment of Judge Isas:

The politics and manipulation of the media undermine the integrity of the armed forces. In accordance with the judgment in the Air Marshal Asghar Khans case, the involvement of the ISI and members of the armed forces in politics, the media and other illegal activities should have ceased. Instead, when TLP dharna participants received cash distributions from men in uniform, the perception of their involvement gained ground. The Director General of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR) has also taken to commenting on political issues.

To say the least, this frank expression of objection to the way in which democracy is interfered with in Pakistan could well have turned out to be the last straw in materializing the presidential order against the judge. It is unfortunate that the President did not carefully read the accusation against the recalcitrant judge.

Little was known about the property of Judge Isas’s family in the UK. Her lawyer revealed in court that Sarina Montessarat Khoso Carrera, wife of Judge Isa, was an independent woman and, while in Pakistan, paid Rs. 104,000 in taxes in 2009; Rs. 143,055 in 2010; and Rs. 147,883 in 2011, while Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs. 103,763 in tax in 2017. What baffled the judges was that President Alvis failed to read the law of income tax which imposes no responsibility on a taxpayer to reveal the wealth of his family members, but argues that the income tax service could demand details about this if he then chooses.

Decisions made in a hurry, sometimes at the behest of someone else, often result in mourning. After the 2013 polls, which Imran Khan lost, he brought the charge of 35 punctures against the acting chief minister of the Punjab, journalist Najam Sethi, accusing him of undermining the election by applying 35 different rigging devices against the Khan party. Sethi took legal action against him demanding millions of rupees in damages. There remains one pending case that the Prime Minister has carefully ignored. Will Judge Isa also demand some sort of reparation for the pain the President has caused him?

