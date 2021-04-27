Republicans in Congress have stepped down en masse under Trump. How conservative are their replacements?





The current 117th Congress is only four months old, but already five Republican senators and six Republican representatives have announced that they will not stay in their current jobs. Add to that a string of Republican retirements in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles, and a narrative has formed that longtime GOP pillars are heading for exits because they are unhappy with the fanatic turn. that the party took under former President Donald Trump. “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people are actively seeking to find common ground,” said the senator. Rob Portman in January. announcing his retirement. “It’s a difficult time to be in the public service.”

On the one hand, Portman is right that it is a tough time to be a Republican in Congress. There was a remarkable turnover among Republicans in Congress during the Trump (and post-Trump) era. Of the 293 Republicans who served in the Senate or House on January 20, 2017 – the day of Trump’s inauguration – a full 132 (45%) are no longer in Congress or have announced their retirement or resignation.

And many of those Republicans – let’s call them the “Ciao Caucus” – have likely left because of their disapproval of Trump. Fifty-seven of them have retired or are withdrawing from politics altogether – including critics of Trump like former Senator Jeff Flake and former Rep. Will Hurd as well as several members of Tuesday’s Moderate Group. Obviously, two – former Reps Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell – even left the GOP to become independents before leaving Congress. And some representatives – including former Rep. Mark Sanford, who only voted with Trump 71% of the time (one of the lowest rates for a Republican) – lost to a more radical main challenger. (On the other hand, a Republican who lost his primary reelection faced a less conservative challenger: Former Rep. Steve King so openly supported white nationalism that the party turned its back on him, throwing his support behind the more moderate rep. Randy Feenstra.)

However, many more Republicans left for reasons unrelated to Trump. For example, 21 have retired or announced their intention to step down to run for another office, which they probably would not have done unless they still felt at home in the Republican Party. . (Indeed, that list includes some of Trump’s staunchest allies, now including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Rep. Doug Collins, and Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for the Senate with Trump’s backing. ) 29 other Republicans wanted to stay but only left because they lost in the 2018 or 2020 general election. Additionally, the category of “resignations” – which you think would include some of the most rebellious anti-Trumpers of all – actually leans toward Trump loyalists because eight of them resigned to join his administration. And even of the 57 members who retired completely, several likely did so for more mundane reasons than disliking the direction Trump was siding in, such as being limited for tenure of powerful committee chairs.

Overall, the 132 Republicans who are no longer in Congress are only slightly more moderate than the 161 Republicans who remain. DW-Nominate uses the voting records to quantify the ideology of each congressman on a scale of 1 (most conservative) to -1 (most liberal). The Ciao Caucus has an average score of 0.482 while those who stayed have an average score of 0.492. (The more liberal Ciao Caucus score appears to be solely due to Republicans who lost the general election, who bias moderately. Excluding them, the Ciao Caucus has an average DW-Nominate score of 0.495 – more or less as conservative as those who remained. )

But the question remains: did these 132 Republican departures open the door to more conservative replacements? In an obvious sense, they didn’t: Thirty-nine of them were replaced by Democrats, allowing Democrats to take control of both the House (in 2019) and the Senate (in 2021). ) and move the chambers to the left in the process.

But we’re more interested in the effect of those departures on Republicans internally. And all that Republican turnover did indeed push the GOP caucus to the right: first, by eliminating a few dozen of its members from the swing districts and states, which, as we’ve seen, tended to be more moderate. ; and second, by replacing incumbent Republicans with more conservative models.

However, we must be careful not to overdo this either. There are 81 members of the Ciao Caucus who have been replaced by a fellow Republican. Together, they had an average DW-Nominate score of 0.504, while their replacements had an average DW-Nominate score of 0.555 – thus, more conservative, but not overwhelmingly. And while a majority of the 81 (47, to be precise) have been replaced by more conservative Republicans, a good number (33) have in fact been replaced by more moderate Republicans. The biggest difference, however, is that only five of the replacements were significantly more moderate (a difference of 0.200 points or more) than their predecessors, while 17 were significantly more cautious.

It is not difficult to find examples of seats whose members have become more conservative. Former Rep. Scott Tipton, a fairly traditional Republican (with a DW-Nominate score of 0.451), has been replaced by Embers Rep Lauren Boebert (0.798). The late Rep. Walter Jones (a notable maverick, with a DW-Nominate score of 0.244) was replaced with a reliable Republican vote in Rep. Greg Murphy (0.547). Even Collins, an already very conservative Trump frontrunner (0.610), has been replaced by someone even more to the right: Rep. Andrew Clyde (0.879). The biggest change of all came in New Mexico’s 2nd District, where Rep. Steve Pearce (0.472) was replaced by Rep. Yvette Herrell (0.936), the most conservative politician in Congress. (In case you were wondering, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene actually didn’t represent a huge turn to the right for her district: she has a DW-Nominate score of 0.807, but her predecessor, the former Rep. Tom Graves, was already very conservative, scoring 0.716. Of course, Greene certainly brought more rhetorical extremism to Congress.)

There are fewer examples of sieges becoming represented by someone significantly more moderate, but they do exist. DeSantis (0.663) was replaced by representative Michael Waltz (0.416); King (0.613) was replaced by Feenstra (0.413). Ironically, the two biggest moves on the left are the result of the departure of two of Trump’s loudest critics: Amash and Sanford. (They might have been anti-Trump, but they were still very conservative, with DW-Nominate scores of 0.654 and 0.686, respectively.) Their districts – two strongholds of old-school conservatism that are gone in the era of Trump – are now represented by Reps Peter Meijer (0.235) and Nancy Mace (0.305), who are already building their own reputations. Mace sharply criticized Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency, and Meijer even voted to impeach Trump on it.

You can also add the transition from former Senator Orrin Hatch to Senator Mitt Romney to this list. While DW-Nominate doesn’t see this as a big ideological shift (from 0.382 to 0.321), Hatch voted with Trump 96 percent of the time, while Romney has become one of the more vocal anti-Trump Republicans in Congress. So while the GOP is becoming more conservative overall, new anti-Trump voices are always added to the mix.

The Republican exodus since Trump took office has garnered a lot of attention – but too often coverage focuses on incomplete take-out, like what Republican pensions mean for Democrats’ chances. But since the vast majority of states and congressional districts are safe for one or the other party, the turnover has a much greater impact on the ideology and leadership of the party itself. This story is complicated for the GOP, with some moderates giving way to conservatives and some conservatives giving way to moderates. But overall, it looks like the conservative and pro-Trump side are winning.

