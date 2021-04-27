Boris Johnson accused of failing miserably to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe | Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Boris Johnson has been accused of a dismal failure in his diplomatic efforts after Iran sentenced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to an additional year in prison on top of the five-year sentence she has already served.

Labor Tulip Siddiq, the British and Iranian dual-nationality MP, questioned the Prime Minister’s efforts to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, telling the Commons: From where I stand I saw no evidence of the part of the Prime Minister so far.

At the heart of this tragic affair are the Prime Minister’s dismal inability to free my voter and defend her, and his devastating blunder in 2017 while serving as Foreign Minister when he revealed his complete ignorance of the matter. tragic and did more harm. Nazanin way.

The Prime Minister did not even arrange for British officials to attend the recent Nazanin court hearing, which could have guaranteed him a free and fair trial. He still has not succeeded in convincing his government to pay the 400 million debts that we as a country owe to Iran.

This is one of the most rampant attacks on the Foreign Ministry’s handling of the case by the MP, who is deeply frustrated by the government’s inability, for five years, to have an impact on the courts. Iranian revolutionaries.

Chronology Imprisonment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran Show Arrest in Tehran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is arrested at Imam Khomeini Airport as she tries to return to Britain after a family vacation with her daughter, Gabriella. Start of the dissemination campaign Condemned Hunger-strike Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s health deteriorates after spending several days on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. Boris Johnson makes statement used against her in court Foreign Minister Boris Johnson told a select parliamentary committee: “When we look at what [she] she was just teaching journalism to people. “Four days after her remarks, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sent to court where Johnson’s statement is cited as evidence against her. Her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, denies ever having trained journalists and her family say she was in vacation in Iran Johnson is finally forced to apologize for the “distress and anguish” his remarks have caused the family. Health problems Richard Ratcliffe reveals his wife has health concerns after lumps were discovered in her breasts that required an ultrasound. He says she’s on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Hunger-strike Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on a hunger strike again, this time to protest the withdrawal of his medical care. Diplomatic protection Jeremy Hunt, now foreign minister, takes the unusual step of granting his diplomatic protection a move that turns his case from a consular issue to a dispute between the two states. Hunger strike in London Richard Ratcliffe joins his wife in a new hunger strike campaign. He is fasting outside the Iranian Embassy in London as she begins a third hunger strike in prison. Girl returns to London Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter Gabriella, who has lived with her grandparents in Tehran and has regularly visited her mother in prison for the past three years, is returning to London to start school. Temporary release during the Covid pandemic Amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is temporarily released from prison, but she is required to wear an ankle brace and not move more than 300 meters from her parents’ house. New fees Iranian state media report that she will appear in court to face new, unspecified charges. Ultimately, a weekend court appearance on a new propaganda charge against the state, which could leave her incarcerated for another 10 years, is postponed without warning. Zaghari-Ratcliffe says, “People shouldn’t underestimate the level of stress. People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is. Nothing is calm.” Released but back in court Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a second round of charges in Iran’s Revolutionary Court. She is released from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison term, but since she was summoned to court again on the other count, she was not allowed to leave the prison. country to return to his family. New sentence Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sentenced to an additional year in prison after being convicted of disseminating “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

Siddiq said there was a link between the additional sentence and the fact that a court hearing had been postponed on the debt of 400 million owed by the British government, resulting from the cancellation of the arms contract with the ‘Iran from 1979. At the moment, we can’t negotiate with them properly because they don’t trust us and we haven’t paid the money, she said.

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffes, fears his fate will now be linked more to discussions in Vienna on the future of the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of US sanctions.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, speaking to a select committee of Lords, said: It is clearly possible to strike a deal in which Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPoA. [the 2015 nuclear deal] and address broader issues of concern in the region.

He added that there was a chance, an opportunity, ahead of the Iranian presidential elections in June and we will know by then whether we are successful.

Tulip Siddiq questioned the Prime Minister’s efforts to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes. Photograph: Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Raab said there are two paths for Tehran, one of which is to move further and further into economic and political isolation, and that there is a better path for the Iranian people. He said the balance of power between the different factions in Iran could not be judged overnight. You see constant tension and you need to take a step back and see the big picture.

The crisis came as Iran remained shaken by the leak of an audio cassette in which Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was heard accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of dominating Iranian foreign policy. The leak, taken from a seven-hour interview, led extremists to claim that Zarif, when discussing the interaction between diplomacy and the battlefield, insulted the assassinated former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. , Qassem Suleimani.

An irate Iranian foreign ministry said the tape was stolen and its release was part of a conspiracy against the government, the system, internal cohesion, our effective institutions on the ground, as well as a conspiracy against our national interests.

Some see the leak as part of an effort to destabilize talks in Vienna and weaken foreign ministry negotiators.