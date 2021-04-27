Politics
Boris Johnson accused of failing miserably to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe | Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Boris Johnson has been accused of a dismal failure in his diplomatic efforts after Iran sentenced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to an additional year in prison on top of the five-year sentence she has already served.
Labor Tulip Siddiq, the British and Iranian dual-nationality MP, questioned the Prime Minister’s efforts to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, telling the Commons: From where I stand I saw no evidence of the part of the Prime Minister so far.
At the heart of this tragic affair are the Prime Minister’s dismal inability to free my voter and defend her, and his devastating blunder in 2017 while serving as Foreign Minister when he revealed his complete ignorance of the matter. tragic and did more harm. Nazanin way.
The Prime Minister did not even arrange for British officials to attend the recent Nazanin court hearing, which could have guaranteed him a free and fair trial. He still has not succeeded in convincing his government to pay the 400 million debts that we as a country owe to Iran.
This is one of the most rampant attacks on the Foreign Ministry’s handling of the case by the MP, who is deeply frustrated by the government’s inability, for five years, to have an impact on the courts. Iranian revolutionaries.
Siddiq said there was a link between the additional sentence and the fact that a court hearing had been postponed on the debt of 400 million owed by the British government, resulting from the cancellation of the arms contract with the ‘Iran from 1979. At the moment, we can’t negotiate with them properly because they don’t trust us and we haven’t paid the money, she said.
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffes, fears his fate will now be linked more to discussions in Vienna on the future of the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of US sanctions.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, speaking to a select committee of Lords, said: It is clearly possible to strike a deal in which Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPoA. [the 2015 nuclear deal] and address broader issues of concern in the region.
He added that there was a chance, an opportunity, ahead of the Iranian presidential elections in June and we will know by then whether we are successful.
Raab said there are two paths for Tehran, one of which is to move further and further into economic and political isolation, and that there is a better path for the Iranian people. He said the balance of power between the different factions in Iran could not be judged overnight. You see constant tension and you need to take a step back and see the big picture.
The crisis came as Iran remained shaken by the leak of an audio cassette in which Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was heard accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of dominating Iranian foreign policy. The leak, taken from a seven-hour interview, led extremists to claim that Zarif, when discussing the interaction between diplomacy and the battlefield, insulted the assassinated former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. , Qassem Suleimani.
An irate Iranian foreign ministry said the tape was stolen and its release was part of a conspiracy against the government, the system, internal cohesion, our effective institutions on the ground, as well as a conspiracy against our national interests.
Some see the leak as part of an effort to destabilize talks in Vienna and weaken foreign ministry negotiators.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]