Ants IPO approval process under investigation by Beijing
Beijing is investigating how Jack Ma secured quick approvals for his Ant Group Co. listing last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter, noting that state actors are implicated in the billionaire’s crackdown on the technology.
The central government investigation, which began earlier this year, focuses on the regulators who gave the green light to the initial public offering, the local officials who advocated it, and the large state-owned enterprises who would have everything to gain. Mr. Mas’s relationship with these pillars of the state is under scrutiny as part of the review, according to the people.
The investigation means that uncertainty remains over the future of Ant and majority shareholder Mr. Ma. The generally flamboyant entrepreneur has kept a low profile since the IPO was last halted. minute in November. He will not be allowed to leave China until Ant completes a trade overhaul ordered by regulators and the government investigation is complete, people say.
In the eyes of Chinese executives, the ant business model, in which loans are driven by big data, endangers the country’s financial system in part because the company’s banking partners bear most of the risk. Executives also fear that those who could benefit from what would have been the world’s largest IPO include a coterie of well-connected individuals and institutions, influential political families in China, and large public funds.
Mr. Ma managed to get the Ant IPO application to different levels of securities regulators in a relatively short period of time, even as banking regulators expressed concerns about the business model and prepared regulations. more stringent for companies like Ant. The wait to be listed in China is often several months or more.
What happened is deeply embarrassing for regulators, as they should have coordinated more effectively before approving the IPO, says Martin Chorzempa, a researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, specializing in the financial technology sector. in China.
By failing to do so, he added, they were stuck in a losing situation, either the last minute break or, worse, forcing massive losses on IPO investors by changing the regulatory stance after IPO. in stock exchange.
Since the ant IPO stopped at the end of last year, President Xi Jinping has chaired one meeting after another in which he emphasizes that big tech companies must be prevented from using their size, capital and tons of data to engage in anti-competitive practices. He urged subordinates to target the financial sector this year for any irregularities.
The listing standards and procedures established by both the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai stock regulators are now under close scrutiny.
One of the areas of interest is the Shanghai STAR Marketplace, where Ma had planned to list Ant, as well as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Initially, the STAR card was considered a wise choice. It was created at the height of the US-China trade war to help Chinese tech companies raise funds and better compete with their US peers, and local officials and securities regulators knew its importance to top leaders: Xi himself had announced the decision to be launched in late 2018. According to officials familiar with the process, one of the few people he had discussed the STAR plan with prior to the announcement was the Shanghai Communist Party leader Li Qiang.
Mr. Li is considered a rising political star, whom Xi trusts. But as the former governor of Zhejiang Province, home to Mr. Mas’s empire, Mr. Li also supported the entrepreneur and his businesses.
In 2018, the Shanghai government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the e-commerce giant founded by Mr. Ma. In a meeting with Mr. Ma around that time, a statement said. from the Shanghai government, Mr. Li and the mayor of Shanghai both pledged to fully support Mr. Mas’ business in the city. Inside Ant, the code name for the company’s list plans was Project Star. And Mr. Mas plans to list Ant on the new Shanghai board passed through regulators.
Zhejiang’s local watchdog spent about a week in mid-2020 reviewing and advising on the IPO plan. On August 25, Ant submitted its listing prospectus to the STAR Market and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Less than a month later, regulators in Shanghai completed their audit of the app, giving Ant a head start over previous applicants.
The survey also examines how a range of public funds, including the massive sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the country’s largest state insurers, including China Life Insurance Co.
have invested in Ant, say people familiar with the matter. CIC’s mandate, for example, is to invest abroad rather than domestically.
Representatives of securities regulators for both central government and Shanghai, Shanghai city government, China Life and CIC did not respond to questions. Ant declined to comment.
Xi has been suspicious of his government’s financial stewardship since coming to power in late 2012. A stock market crash in 2015, which reverberated around the world and prompted massive state intervention, has deeply embarrassed the government. leader. More recently, China Huarong Asset Management Co., a huge state-owned company tasked with cleaning up bad debts, has itself mired in hundreds of billions of dollars in debt due to a history of mismanagement.
The way the ants IPO application was handled fueled Mr Xis’s concern that state interests would be adequately protected.
Complaints to regulators about the ant IPO marketing process did not significantly slow down the approval process. The problem was how the company used its popular Alipay payments app to raise nearly $ 9 billion from individual investors in five mutual funds that were planning to take out the IPO. Some banks complained that the deal essentially meant the company guaranteed its own IPO.
Ant denied any impropriety at the time, saying the mutual funds operated independently and made their own investment decisions, and related details were fully disclosed. After considering the matter, the Securities Regulatory Commission of China gave the green light at the end of October for the Hong Kong part of the ant list, the final regulatory approval required for the sale of shares.
The ants IPO incident shows that some rules and regulations are still lacking as we develop financial markets, says an adviser to the State Council of China’s cabinet. Financial security must be ensured.
In a January speech to the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission, Xi named the financial sector as an area of focus for his year.
There is a need to continue consolidating the main responsibilities of financial management departments, regulatory agencies, local party committees and governments, he told key anti-corruption officials in the country.
The investigation into the Ant approvals began shortly thereafter. It is not clear whether anyone involved in approving or facilitating the ants IPO will be held responsible, people familiar with the investigation say.
So far, the investigation has led the China Securities Regulatory Commission to tighten listing requirements on STAR markets to ensure that only companies primarily engaged in technology are traded there. After the ants’ IPO plans were scuttled, the five mutual funds that had raised money to invest in the deal returned more than $ 3 billion to investors who wanted their money.
One result, analysts say: Ant, which is being reorganized as a financial holding company subject to the same kind of regulation as banks, is unlikely to gain approval to be listed on STAR at the future.
In Shanghai, the mood has changed. At Pudong International Airport, a local government poster promises to abide by Mr. Xis’ guidelines. It features chess pieces including a white king with the words Enforcing Antitrust Enforcement along its base. The king hovers above a black knight with a horse’s head.
Mr. Mas’s surname means horse.
