



TACOMA, Washington – The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is a new development agency which targets low- and middle-income countries for development initiatives. Under the Law on Better Use of Investments Leading to Development, or the BUILD Law, in 2018, the DFC promotes a culture of accountability and transparency among development policies. In addition, its board members have vital experience in work organization, environmental protection and various diplomatic fields, as well as in private sector management and investment. In close collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the organization’s goal is to support developing economies on the path to self-sufficiency. To demonstrate the agency’s success to date, here are three examples of developing countries benefiting from DFC. How countries can benefit from DFC Pakistan: the poverty rate in Pakistan fell, according to the trend, from 64.3% in 2001 to 24.3% in 2015, demonstrating remarkable progress in poverty eradication. However, the country lacks strong government institutions to adequately facilitate future development and a large part of its population still lives in poverty. CFD development initiatives therefore aim to rebuilding Pakistan’s civic infrastructure. This includes supporting the construction and repair of roads and electrical infrastructure while providing a shock to the Pakistani economy and protecting US foreign policy interests. Indonesia: Although Indonesia’s official poverty rate is reported to be less than 10% of the population, the bar for being considered impoverished in the archipelagic nation is way too low. As such, poverty in Indonesia is far more widespread than the numbers suggest. For years, Indonesia relied primarily on China for development funds, but Indonesian President Joko Widodo appears to favor the transparent trade policy of DFCs over the often impenetrable apparatus of China’s international development organization. , illustrated by its Belt and Road initiative. President Widodo also criticized China’s policies Chinese workers export in Indonesia to work there the jobs it helps to create. On the other hand, although COVID-19 has ended a deal with the DFC to start a major infrastructure project, President Widodo remains hopeful that progress on U.S. programs will resume in 2021. Kenya: Poverty remains a serious problem in Kenya. In 2015, more than 85% of its population makes less than five dollars a day. Perhaps comfortable with China and the United States, Kenya currently has trade agreements with the two countries. However, the African nation received more than $ 3 billion in imports from China in 2019, compared to US $ 391 million Therefore, amid the current Sino-American animosity, the United States seeks to compete with its Asian rival by fostering greater economic influence in developing countries. The United States can achieve this, in part, by increasing the number of American imports into Kenya and by encouraging grassroots development. As such, the new U.S. development agency seeks to do just that, simultaneously demonstrating the potential other countries can have to benefit from the DFC. With the ever-growing threat from China on the horizon, the United States is working harder than ever to protect its national interests from foreign adversaries. As the cases of South Korea and Germany show, providing aid is the most effective way to nurture a future ally, let alone the myriad ways in which humanitarian problems are softened by sustainable development. Therefore, by engaging in the sustainable development initiatives of the DFC, America seeks to lead low- and middle-income economies on the path of self-sufficiency and a higher standard of living. – Taylor pangman

Photo: Flickr

