Prime Minister Imran expresses concern over increase in coronavirus cases – Pakistan





Posted on April 27, 2021 3:14 p.m.

PM Imran expresses concern over increase in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed concern over the increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

While chairing the Federal Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister urged the general masses to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting coronavirus.

During this time, participants also discussed different strategies to control the third wave of the virus.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 142 deaths in the past 24 hours from a novel coronavirus, with the number of positive cases climbing to 804,939. The nationwide death toll has risen to 17,329.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,487 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the most affected province in terms of deaths and cases, followed by Sind and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 8,097 people have lost their lives due to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,605 ​​in Sindh, 3,156 in KP, 670 in Islamabad, 464 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan and 105 in Greater -Brittany.

In addition, 293,468 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 279,272 in Sindh, 114,661 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73,804 in Islamabad, 21,803 in Balochistan, 16,659 in Azad Kashmir and 5,272 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far carried out 11,632,913 coronavirus tests and 43,981 in the past 24 hours. 699,816 patients have recovered in the country while 5,075 patients are in critical condition.

