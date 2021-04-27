Images of Trump disembarking from Air Force One are from December 2020, not April 2021





The outstanding footage of former US President Donald Trump disembarking from the presidential plane, Air Force One, does not prove Trump is back as president: they were taken in December 2020, not April 2021. Trump stepped down as president in January 2021.

The posts (here, here) show a clip, or Bitchute links (here, here) to a clip of Trump exiting Air Force One, followed by comments from a man who said, last week in Florida, the night, Air Force One, Secret Service, prevails over its own bodyguards, an SUV that bears the presidential seal [] President Trump is back. Last week is referencing April 2021 because the clip is from an April 16, 2021 episode of American Media Periscope (here).

Captions for the video include, President Trump returns in a blaze of glory over Air Force 1 preparing to oust Biden and (posted April 22) President Trump landed in Florida last night (the last week): with real Airforce One, the secret services welcome it as well as FLOTUS, tank SUV with presidential seal. POTUS is back.

Images shared in social media posts were taken on December 23, 2020 and show Trump landing on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, as seen in Fox News and Bloomberg images here and here. A Reuters photo also shows Trump descending for Air Force One in Florida that night.

Joe Biden succeeded Trump as President of the United States on January 20, 2021 (here, here, here)

Claims that Trump has returned appear to be tied to the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. Some supporters of QAnon, which espouses former President Trump in secret fighting a cabal of child sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and Deep State allies (here), have claimed that Biden is not really president and the military is in power until Trump returns to office.

Reuters has already debunked bogus claims purporting to show proof that Biden is not president here, here and here.

False. Images of Trump disembarking from Air Force One were taken in December 2020 while Trump was still president, not in April 2021 after he left.

