Turkish banks fear Erdogan’s ‘crazy’ channel

Some of Turkey’s biggest banks are reluctant to finance the Istanbul canal planned by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to environmental concerns and investment risks hanging over the massive construction project, four senior bankers told Reuters .

Two of the sources said a global sustainability pact signed by six of Turkey’s major banks was an obstacle to funding Kanal Istanbul, which Erdogan dubbed his “crazy project” when he launched it ten years ago. .

The government plans to inaugurate the canal in June, which would connect the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south, running 45 km (28 miles) through swamps, farms and towns to the west of the city. .

Erdogan says the canal would protect the Bosphorus Strait, which runs through the heart of Istanbul, by diverting traffic.

Yet Istanbul’s mayor, engineers and, according to a survey, most citizens oppose the project on environmental grounds, saying it would destroy a marine ecosystem and resources that provide nearly a third of the world’s water. fresh water from the city.

Russia, meanwhile, has expressed concern over the project for security reasons, as the canal would open a second passage to the Black Sea, which is home to a Russian naval fleet.

“I don’t think we can participate in the financing of Kanal Istanbul,” said a senior banker who requested anonymity. “It can trigger environmental problems.”

Six Turkish banks, including Garanti Bank, Is Bank and Yapi Kredi, have signed the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Banking framework, which calls on signatories to avoid harming people and the planet.

“Certainly, we don’t want to lend to this type of project because of environmental issues,” a second senior banker told Reuters, adding that signatory banks must abide by the UN-backed sustainability pact.

In 2019, the price of the canal was estimated at 75 million lire – or $ 13 billion at the time – in a government report.

‘Profitable project’

The reluctance of some Turkish lenders to finance the project makes the state more likely, and foreign funding will have to play a bigger role for Erdogan’s dream to come true.

A spokesperson for the finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about Turkish banks’ participation in the financing, Erdogan spokesperson and adviser Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters that the project would “certainly” attract investors and creditors when the tenders are held soon.

Garanti Bank declined to comment. Is Bank and Yapi Kredi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Denizbank and state-owned bank Vakifbank also declined to comment on the financing of the channel, while Akbank and public lenders Halkbank and Ziraat Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cost of the canal would eclipse other megaprojects such as Istanbul’s sprawling new airport that defined Erdogan’s legacy of credit-driven growth.

The massive short-term foreign debt of some $ 150 billion for banks and corporations held the lira and exposed the risks of Turkey’s depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

A currency crisis in 2018 delayed the canal project, but it is back on the agenda as the economy rebounds from the pandemic and the government approved development plans last month.

In an interview on Sunday, Erdogan’s adviser Kalin said there was already interest in the tender which would be open to everyone, including Turkish, European, American and Chinese companies.

“It is a profitable project … and we are confident that it will move forward,” he told Reuters.

‘White elephant’

But for most Turkish banks, especially lenders with European lenders and those involved in loan syndications, the risks would likely be too high, the sources say.

They said taking on a project of this magnitude could limit their ability to perform other loan syndications, while there was also a risk that the project would be torpedoed at a later stage.

“No Turkish bank, public or private, could take this risk,” said a senior former banker.

The Turkish environment ministry carried out environmental assessments which paved the way for the continuation of the project.

But European backers of Turkish banks would likely not see a Turkish environmental endorsement as credible, the former banker said.

“He’s one of those white elephants. Aside from speculation about land prices, it’s hard to see the value of it,” he said.

The canal would destroy a marine ecosystem and basins that provide nearly a third of Istanbul’s fresh water, according to the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects.

Moscow fears that the canal is not covered by the Montreux Convention which restricts the access of foreign warships to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.

A Turkish official said in 2019 that the new canal would not be covered by the convention, which dates back to 1936.

This month, amid a build-up of Russian navies near Ukraine, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan on a call that the convention must be observed.

A fourth banker also said that, as opposition parties oppose the project, construction could come to a halt if Erdogan’s ruling AK party is ousted. Presidential elections are scheduled for 2023.

“The size of the project is extremely large. It involves reputational risk and loan risk,” the person said. “It also appears to be the government’s favorite project.”



