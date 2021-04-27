John Lewis’ nightmare? What Boris Johnson rejected was my idea of ​​luxury





In 1864, a man named John Lewis opened a cloth shop on Oxford Street. In 1905, he bought the Peter Jones department store. Since then the brand has become a shortcut for some qualities you may be familiar with the slogan never knowingly under-sold, you may have cried at its Christmas commercial, you have probably been there with your parents at some point growing up or have friends who wedding listings there. But for the Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds, John Lewis means something different. They can’t wait to shake off the John Lewis nightmare Theresa May left in Downing Street (so much so that there are inflammatory questions about where the money is coming from to pay for their renovations). So far the only John Lewis nightmare I could think of was being tempted to buy more than I could afford there or having to haul a large piece of furniture home on the Tube. But Symonds and Johnsons’ disdain for Jean Louis, as some of the middle class affectionately call him, reveals a very peculiar quality of the English class system – and one that could prove politically alienating to Johnson. For so long, politicians have spent their energies being like us – learning how much a pint of milk costs, drinking pints, carefully choosing their Desert Island records. Johnson just stood out as not being like that. John Betjeman once said that nothing bad could ever happen to Peter Jones, summing up our attachment to the store, and the friends in Sheffield are devastated by the recent closure of John Lewiss. You could argue that John Lewis is one of our biggest exports (useful as we are Brexitting). But for some people, like Symonds and Johnson, it’s clearly too accessible. READ MORE To understand this John Lewis shame, you have to look at the subtle class differences that make this country such a disappointing place. I realized this for the first time in college. I arrived with a set of IKEA plates, cutlery and pots, but all my pride in having my own dishes wore off when I saw one of my new housemates unpack his kit. It all came from John Lewis. Call me materialist but I was impressed. I grew up thinking that shopping at John Lewis is a sign that you got there. But it didn’t stop there. Later that term, people who had all gone to residential school together came for a party. Oh, John Lewis, said a woman. What a sweet, high street. While I admired John Lewis, they pity my friend for shopping there. For them it was common and, frankly, a bit common. One of them later confessed that his school had swapped his uniform supplier from Harrods to John Lewis, to appear to be more egalitarian. It’s the same sentiment that fuels patronizing comments like oh, you found something nice in Zara, how smart and you go to Pret? I prefer something a little more creative and independent (read, expensive and hard to find). These comments are only heard in the upper echelons of the upper class, likely from the parents of those people who shamed Margaret Thatcher for wearing Marks and Spencers blouses (there was a lot of other stuff to him. shame, why focus on M&S clothing?). And what he does not know is that for large swathes of the country, these stores are expensive. You go there as a treat. John Lewis isn’t quite democratic, but he comes close to his never knowingly under-sold slogan – if you find something cheaper, the price matches it. And while some of its articles are expensive, it’s user-friendly and accessible to browse. When I think of shopping, one of the first images I get is going to the Oxford Street branch of John Lewis with my mom on a Saturday afternoon, mostly to browse. On Wednesday, pass the Barbara Hepworth sculpture outside, try a scent downstairs, and climb the escalator admiring all the cushions and furniture. It might not have the raffia wallpaper that Symonds wants (no, I’ve never heard of raffia wallpaper either) but John Lewis is a place full of possibilities. We need someone to stand up for him. If only Andy Street, the former boss of John Lewis, who is now the Conservative West Midlands mayoral candidate, would comment. In the meantime, Symonds and Johnson can babysit Lulu Lytle, where the lights start at 1250 – next time I need something for my house, I’ll go straight to John Lewis.

