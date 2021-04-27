Indonesian general killed in ambush; fear reprisals against indigenous peoples





Chief of Intelligence Indonesia in the province of Dad, General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, was assassinated in a ambush, something local officials say is common in this area. The activists of human rights at Indonesia fear that President Joko Widodo’s call for a forceful response to the death of General Danny Karya may provoke reprisals against the indigenous population of the easternmost province of the country. We recommend that you read: The second dose of Sputnik V can be inoculated up to 3 months after the first application General Danny Karya, 51, was shot and killed last Sunday near a church in the remote village of Papa province. He used to perform patrolling actions with troops indonesias in areas where separatists carried out attacks. The general traveled with a relatively small unit of soldiers and police to the village of Dambet, according to intelligence officials, who did not give details of the incident. I have always chosen to be at the forefront of all patrols and sightings, even in the shootings. I didn’t want to be alone behind a desk, ”said Wawan Hari Purwanto, spokesperson for the State Intelligence Agency of Indonesia, Al Daily The New York Times. Do not get lost: Russia expels Ukrainian diplomat in response to same Ukrainian move The assassination of General Danny Karya was reported until yesterday Monday. A spokesperson for the ejrcito Indonesian He commented that he is the first general to die in combat in the country’s history. Following the announcement, the president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo called on the army and police to track down and arrest all members of the group responsible for the general’s death. I stress that there is no place for armed criminal groups Dad nor anywhere else in the country, Joko said in a brief appearance. Human rights activists have said this could lead to retaliation against indigenous populations of Dad. We can already see that an additional military operation is coming Dad because of this massacre, said Veronica Koman, an Indonesian lawyer and human rights activist based in Australia. Learn ms: China launches campaign in May to boost local consumption The National Liberation Army of Dad Western, a separatist group that carries out several attacks in the region, claimed responsibility for the death of General Danny Karya. No one else was injured in the filming. The territory of Dad occupies the western half of the island of New Guinea. This half was occupied and annexed by Indonesia in the 1960s, but many local Indians favored the independence. Separatist groups have waged an unsuccessful campaign of insurgency for decades. With information from the New York Times.

