Is vaccine reluctance in New Hampshire the fault of former President Donald Trump?





Vaccine distribution is declining, both in New Hampshire and across the country. Two weeks ago, about 3.3 million Americans were getting vaccinated every day. That number fell below 2.8 million. The Wall Street Journal reports that among first-dose recipients, the number fell from a seven-day average of 1.9 million on April 11 to 1.4 million on April 17.

Here in Granite State there are a lot of appointments available for the shots, but not enough people signing up.

And, some say, it’s all Donald Trump’s fault. They attribute the reluctance to the vaccination to Republicans backing Trump who, according to some polls, are reluctant to be vaccinated. A recent University of New Hampshire investigation found that the group most likely to say no to the attack in Granite State are Trump supporters, closely followed by Republicans and Tories.

Almost certainly not or probably not vaccinated when COVID-19 vaccine is proposed by demographics March 2021

UNH Investigation Center

So, do Republicans have a vaccine resistance problem? When NHJournal posed this question to GOP Governor Chris Sununu, he categorically denied that partisanship was part of the problem.

“The vaccine is not political at all,” Sununu said. “You can make the same argument that young people are likely to take the vaccine at a disproportionately lower rate. You can divide these demographics in different ways.”

Maybe Sununu is on to something. While national polls consistently find voters looking at Trump are more likely than average to say they are avoiding the vaccine, they are hardly outliers. A new MorningConsult survey of 30,000 Americans found that mothers, adults under 45 who earn less than $ 50,000 a year, and black adults without a college degree are in the same category as Republicans when it comes to to say that they are not sure or do not want to be vaccinated.

Willingness / uncertain / reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID by race

Morning consultation

But Dr Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, says politics plays a role. “I think the difference is partisan and it’s not unique to New Hampshire,” he told NHJournal, linking a March national survey finding that “only half of conservative Republicans and less of half of Evangelicals believe vaccines are safe and effective, compared to nearly two-thirds of other adults. “

Smith says the UNH investigation center has been following the trend “for over a year as the response to COVID became increasingly partisan during the election and it continued in the Biden administration.”

Skeptics of the partisan political view of vaccine reluctance point out that African Americans are similarly reluctant to say they will take the picture. In New Hampshire, there is not enough demand among people of color for the vaccine supply set aside in the name of “fairness” to use the vaccines.

And, according to Sununu and others, the polls tend to tighten partisanship. People will tell pollsters all kinds of things.

“This question is asked for the purpose of defining us as ‘Republican versus Democrat’ when it comes to the vaccine,” Sununu said. “I think it is horribly irresponsible. I do not buy into this political nonsense in any way.”

What matters is not what people say, but what they do. And in New Hampshire, people get vaccinated. In fact, the county with the highest vaccination rate Coos was also one of Trump’s best last November. Then again, the second best county for vaccinations (Grafton) went big for Biden.

Another data point: Of the 20 states with the highest vaccination rates, led by New Hampshire in first place, the number that backed Trump in November is zero.

Wherever the reluctance to vaccinate comes from, it poses a problem for the whole country if it prevents the arrival of collective immunity. However, even that will resolve itself as the virus moves through the unvaccinated community.

As Drew Cline of the Josiah Bartlett Center tweeted Monday, “Our options are: 1. Get herd immunity the slow and difficult way (a lot of people get sick and die). 2. Get herd immunity quickly and easily (many people get vaccinated). “

