Value-based standards a danger to Sino-US relations

Since taking office, the Biden administration has not ignored foreign affairs while dealing with the domestic epidemic and economic crisis. US President Joe Biden has constantly chanted “America is back” and has focused his efforts on his Chinese policy. Judging by the actions taken by the Biden administration in its first 100 days in office, its Chinese policy is neither obamaism 2.0 nor a complete overthrow of Trumpism.

Instead, he compromises between the two. Based on the general framework of strategic competition with China established by the Trump administration, he adds the political line of multilateralism and alliance diplomacy. It also conducts well-planned, efficient and sustainable competition with China based on the changes in strength and status between China and the United States. These sophisticated and deliberate adjustments will have a fuller and deeper impact on Sino-US relations.

The Biden administration has made China a long-term competitor to the United States. At the same time, he does not renounce dialogue and cooperation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 3 that China was the world’s “greatest geopolitical test” of the century. His remarks show that there is no essential difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration in their understanding of the so-called challenges posed by China. But the Biden administration has taken more flexible approaches to dealing with China and continues to seek cooperation with China in areas such as tackling climate change. From the call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Biden on February 11 to the high-level Sino-US talks in Alaska in March, and the recent joint statement on climate change, it can be seen that the Biden administration has made positive comments. on the constructive and pragmatic nature of bilateral exchanges. It also shows the willingness to rekindle dialogue and cooperation in certain areas, which is different from Trump’s radical course of containing China.

The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to contain China by consolidating the alliance system. Biden believes that the most effective way to meet China’s challenges lies in establishing a united front with allies and partners to compete with China “from a position of strength.” With frequent telephone and video diplomacy and sending senior officials to visit key allies in Europe and Asia, the Biden administration actively conducts strategic coordination with its allies on issues related to China. They have made concerted voices and actions on issues such as human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea, trying to exert strong external pressure on China to increase the cost of politics. foreigner from China.

The political line of the Biden administration has shifted from unilateral hegemonism to multilateralism. The Biden administration joined the World Health Organization, the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Paris Agreement, etc., trying to compete with China for its influence in organizations and mechanisms. international and to ensure US dominance in the multilateral and regional arenas. In addition, Biden also took over the Quad Mechanism which was reactivated during Trump’s time and hosted the first summit to upgrade and strengthen the Mechanism to deal with China. On the China issue, Biden has devoted considerable energy to lobbying China’s neighbors, attempting to limit China’s development and influence to surrounding regions. This is a long-term containment plan and it is more specific than Trump’s.

Biden did not give up the ideological struggle against China, but instead placed “value-based diplomacy” at the forefront of his Chinese policy. Compared to the Trump administration which has embarked on an extreme anti-Communist and anti-China ideological offensive, the Biden administration focuses on specific issues and strives to build alliances on different scales. It is the most extensive ideological mobilization of the United States since the end of the Cold War.

Although the Chinese policy of the Biden administration is still being adjusted, the general framework has emerged. Unfortunately, under the continued interference of anti-Chinese forces in the United States, the tone of the Biden administration on issues related to China tends to be negative, focusing more on competition and confrontation than on cooperation. . He does not fully realize the negative effect of its strategic competition against China and does not perceive the negative long-term impact brought by the continued deterioration of Sino-US relations. This will constitute a hidden danger for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations. The Biden administration should engage in dialogue and cooperation with China in a pragmatic and rational manner. This will not only benefit both peoples, but will also meet the common expectations of the international community.

The author is an assistant researcher at the China Institute of International Studies. [email protected]