Union of Intellectuals of Al-Jazeera Region Condemns Turkish Attacks on Self-Defense Areas – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





The Union of Intellectuals of the Al-Jazeera Region issued a statement denouncing the attacks by the Turkish occupation state on self-defense areas, and the text of the statement stated the following: “ The Turkish fascist state, since its inception, has constantly fought the Kurdish people and their liberation movement in all forms of oppression, genocide, politics of denial and erasure of identity in various governments, and despite the constant search for brotherhood, peace and coexistence, the fascist mentality of the Turkish state has not changed, and it has entered a more barbaric and brutal phase in the government of the Alliance between justice and the Development and Nationalist Movement Party led by dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan which seeks to restore history by planning to commit more massacres against our people, inspired by what the Ottoman Empire had previously practiced with the brotherly Armenian people in 1915. The statement added: “His forces invading Afrin, Serkaniy and Gir Sp, his repeated campaigns on Southern Kurdistan and his destruction of safe towns in Bakur Kurdistan, in addition to the burning of trees and stones throughout the Kurdistan, are nothing but deliberate plans to exterminate our people. “ The statement said: “In preparation for these objectives, Erdogan seeks to eliminate the Kurdistan Liberation Movement, the spearhead of the fight against Turkish fascism and its terrorist plans, and what campaign he has launched against the areas of legitimate defense in the media under the name of Lightning Claw, which was preceded by hundreds of campaigns, is nothing but the completion of his fascist and expansionist project according to the new Ottoman mentality in collusion with certain Kurdish forces who seek their gains and interests with Turkish fascism at the expense of Kurdish blood. “ The statement continued: “ For days, the Turkish army has been waging an open war against the Kurdistan Liberation Movement, using all types of weapons and with enormous ground forces, the number of which has reached more than 5. 000 soldiers targeting trees, stones and safe villages amid the silence and neglect of the regional governments and Baghdad who are unable to protect their citizens and their sovereignty from the barbarity of the Turkish fascist state. “ The statement said: “We are aware that Turkish fascism, under the pretext of fighting the PKK, seeks to eradicate all the gains of the Kurdish people, whether in Bar or in Western Kurdistan, and to eliminate all hope of the Kurdish people. of liberation by eliminating their liberation movement and its revolutionary vanguard represented by the PKK, which is falsely included in the list of terrorism, American and European, to satisfy Turkish fascism. “ In its conclusion, the declaration appealed: “All democratic forces, human rights organizations and our struggling peoples all over the world must work to denounce Turkish fascism and its policies, and to do so. pressure on world decision-making centers to hold Turkish fascism responsible for its barbarism our people, remove the Kurdistan Liberation Movement from the terrorism list and release the leader of the Kurdish people, the chief prisoner of freedom Abdullah Ocalan and the Kurdish wrestlers in the prisons of Turkish fascism, fairness for the Kurdish people and their just cause, which suffered from Turkish fascist policies and usurping regimes in Kurdistan. “ DH ANHA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos