Donald Trump made * 7 * times more misleading statements than Joe Biden in his first 100 days





But it’s important to continue to remind ourselves of the various ways Trump has attempted to undermine and fundamentally redefine the presidency. Or more simply: how the last four years have been incredibly abnormal compared to all other modern presidencies.

The contrast is striking. Biden made 67 false or misleading claims during that time frame compared to Trump’s 511, according to the Post’s tally. Which, if you do the math, means Trump said more than seven times as many misleading or downright false things as Biden during the critical first 100 days of each of their presidencies. Seven times!

“After four years of a presidency that inundated Americans with a bunch of false and misleading claims, the Joe Biden era offered a return to a more typical pattern regarding a commander-in-chief and his relationship with him. the facts – a model that features frequent spin and obscuration or exaggeration, with the occasional duck, ”concluded the Post’s Glenn Kessler, Adrian Blanco and Tyler Remmel.

Sit with that for a minute. And then consider this: The pace of Trump’s false truths – and outright lies – has accelerated rapidly over the course of his tenure. His first 100 days were the most truthful period of his entire presidency.

As CNN’s Daniel Dale noted in a four-year fact-checking retrospective, Trump:

“In 2017, Trump had an average of 2.9 false claims per day. In 2018, it was 8.3 false allegations per day. (…) Trump’s dishonesty in 2017 tended to be improvised improvised. His 2018 dishonesty was much more scripted; he used serial lying as a deliberate strategy in the midterm elections. Then he used serial lying as a deliberate strategy in his 2019 Ukraine scandal. Then he used serial lying as a deliberate strategy in his response to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic – holding ‘briefings’ dailies so wildly dishonest that CNN needed me to be on TV right after to debunk the nonsense viewers had heard. “

And of course, none of this even takes into account the fact that Trump continues to spread the big lie – that the 2020 election was either fraudulent or stolen from him despite no evidence of wrongdoing. (Even if I type, Republicans in the Arizona Senate are doing a “recount” of the ballots in Maricopa County, which is confusing at best.) Polls suggest Republican voters prefer Trump’s lies to objective truth. A Quinnipiac University poll released in February showed that 75% of self-identified Republicans agreed with the claim that there was “widespread fraud in the 2020 election.”

Biden’s fact-checking performance returned the standard we’ve come to expect from presidents and politicians: stretching the truth and hype overall, with occasional but rarely repeated rumors. The question is whether Trump’s model of dishonesty means that whatever Biden does, we can never get back to “normal.”

Trump may no longer be president – and he may never run for president again. But even if he decides to let his run pass in 2024, Trump’s impact not only on politics but on our culture is enormous – and nowhere is it greater (or more problematic) than when he It is his attempt to erase the truth and the facts. .

