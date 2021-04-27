“Total garbage” or the truth? UK media defy Boris Johnson over shocking coronavirus comments

British media from all political backgrounds engaged in an unusually direct confrontation with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson more than inflammatory comments he would have spoken of the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-wing tabloid The daily mail was the first to report that the prime minister said last October that he would rather see “bodies piling up in the thousands” rather than placing the country in yet another lockdown.

Johnson flatly denied the story on Monday, with news agencies citing him dismissing it as “total waste. But several other outlets, including The Guardian newspaper, which leans to the left, and diffuser ITV have confirmed versions of the story, citing anonymous sources. Even the most careful BBC attributed the phrase to Johnson, citing sources familiar with the comments. CNN has not verified the reported remark.

The sheer volume of reporting from such a wide range of news media is remarkable, putting the press on a collision course with a Prime Minister who has frequently fought with reporters and previously refused to participate in a large televised election debate.

“It was quite remarkable to see both the BBC and ITV take such a turn on this, they’ve never done it before,” said Suzanne Franks, professor of journalism at City University of London.

The fact that the BBC in particular has taken such a step, which has the potential to be “damaging and controversial,” indicates the high degree of confidence they have in their sources, Franks added. “The BBC is so terrified right now about upsetting the government.”

The main source of revenue collected from viewers by the public service broadcaster is under constant threat of being cut or suppressed by the government.

“It is clear that the BBC TV license fee has a finite lifespan in the digital media landscape,” said Julian Knight, chairman of a parliamentary committee reviewing public service broadcasting. report published last month.

Political award

Johnson is known to make controversial and even offensive remarks, but there may be a political price to pay for commenting on a virus that has killed more than 127,000 people in the UK.

“Boris On The Ropes,” made headlines for the Daily Mail on Tuesday. The unusually critical lead story in a newspaper generally favorable to the Conservative government has been compared to Fox News challenging the Republican Party in the United States.

“Has Fox News ever gotten the better of the Republican like the Daily Mail, for example, faces Boris Johnson today?” Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, request on Twitter.

Charlie Beckett, director of Polis, a media think tank at the London School of Economics, said the episode would test Johnson’s ability to brush aside damaging stories and accusations he was lying .

Peter Oborne, a former chief political commentator for the Daily Telegraph and Johnson’s former colleague at The Spectator, recounted his story of false claims and lies in a book titled ‘Assault on Truth: Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and the Rise of a New Moral Barbarism ”published earlier this year.

“[Johnson] operates on a Trumpian basis, ”Beckett, a former BBC reporter, told CNN Business. “It doesn’t really matter what I say, because I’m known to be a rhetorical person and you never really know if I’m kidding or if I’m serious,” he added.

“With this one, it’s really hard for him to [use that defense]. In this sense, journalists are excited by the idea of ​​trying to spot a repeat offender. “

The comment on the stacked bodies is a “cut off” question that “anyone can have an opinion on,” Franks said.

But if the Conservative Party wins contested seats in local elections next week, it could show that the media is out of touch with what ordinary people care about, she added.