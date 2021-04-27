PM Modi a “ super spreader ”, responsible for the second wave of COVID: Navjot Dahiya of IMA





New Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA) National Vice President Dr Navjot Dahiya called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a super spreader and blamed the second wave of COVID-19. As the medical fraternity strives to educate people about mandatory COVID standards, Prime Minister Modi has not shied away from addressing large political rallies throwing all COVID standards into the air, said Dr Dahiya. The gallery. Despite the severity of the health crisis, electoral rallies and religious congregations like the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have continued, raising questions about the seriousness of the Union government led by Modi in tackling the spread of the deadly virus, a added the top official of the IMA. The scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the death of many patients in all parts of the country against the fact that several oxygen installation projects are still pending with the Union government for authorization, but no attention has been paid to such importance. need the Modi government, he added. He told the Tribune that the impact of the pandemic was clearly visible across the country with bodies piled up in crematoriums and long lines of ambulances outside hospitals in almost every city across the country. Hitting the prime minister for passing the blame for his failure on to the private medical sector and state governments, Dr Dahiya told the daily: Even on the issue of agitation by farmers against farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not act responsibly. and let the presence of a huge gathering of farmers allowed without solving their problems, causing a serious threat of the spread of COVID. Global media also widely criticized Modi and his government’s handling of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. In the last 24 hours,Indiarecorded 3.23,144 new cases, slightly below a global high of 3.52,991 reached on Monday. The coronavirus death toll in the country approached two lakh with 2,771 more deaths reported on Tuesday.







