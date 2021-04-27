Newsom’s recall has similarities to Davis’ dismissal





Almost all of the usual California election rules are deactivated today, as the state heads towards its second gubernatorial recall election in the past 18 years.

The list of candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom will surely be interesting, but perhaps not as strange as what voters faced when they decided in 2003 who should replace the government of the day. Gray Davis. They clearly didn’t regret choosing the muscular filmmaker Arnold Schwarzenegger for his most interesting role of all time, easily re-electing him three years later, in 2006.

As those years will be, the timing of this election was a bit odd: October 7, a month earlier than the normal fall election. Then there was the post-election interaction between Schwarzenegger and Davis. Democrat Davis and nominally Republican Schwarzenegger, whose liberal stances on issues such as climate change and voting rights prevented him from winning his nomination in an ordinary primary, have often acted as good friends during the months before the peaceful transfer of power.

We may never know if Newsom, the target of much more vicious rhetoric this year than Davis has ever heard, would be so gracious. But he’s almost certain he wouldn’t do the kind of stunts former President Donald Trump did as he was transitioned out of power and in luxurious exile at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida. .

Then there is the list of candidates. With transgender reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner already on board, the current recall campaign may well match the eclectic mix drawn by the unprecedented 2003 vote.

The poll featured little former child actor Gary Coleman, who freely admitted he was unqualified and planned to vote for Schwarzenegger, as well as former baseball commissioner and Los Angeles Olympics chief Peter Ueberroth.

So far, no major Democrats have ventured into this year’s poll, with many figures fearful of becoming permanent outcasts in their party if they run. But if an important Democrat pulls away and perennial candidates like Tom Steyer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are no longer seen as very important despite the name recognition of Steyers Billion and Villaraigosas that could give Democratic voters some sort of license to vote Newsom.

Of course, that would change the current dynamic which sees Newsom virtually unchallenged when he calls the recall a takeover by Trump supporters.

In 2003, the only major Democrat on the list was Lieutenant Governor Cruz Bustamante, which is in fact an untouchable party from its distant second place behind Schwarzenegger.

There are no numbers this year like Ueberroth, who could claim to be a very capable non-partisan technocrat, or former media mogul Adrianna Huffington.

But there are a lot of people who take even more extreme ultra-conservative positions than those of Republican State Senator Tom McClintock, who spoke a lot during election debates but didn’t win many votes. In the long run, it didn’t cost him anything; McClintock has been a member of the GOP Congress of the Sierra Nevada Foothills East of Sacramento since 2009.

As in 2003, when the recall field included the last defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate, financier Bill Simon, 2018 loser John Cox, a San Diego County businessman, is in the running. Other prominent Republicans include former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, who often tries to look like his only rival from Newsoms, and former acting head of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, Trump.

So far, there are no candidates on the ground, like Los Angeles attorney Bruce Margolin last time around, showing up only to help legalize marijuana. This has been done, so no need for such a candidate.

As big as the field is this time around, it might not match the 135 that ran 18 years ago. But a rule that governed then will also apply now: Newsom may get more voiceless votes on the recall than the total for any candidate on the replacement list, but would still be replaced as long as the yes beats nos on the whole. reminder concept.

All of this makes this vote very different from the norm, when Democrats could almost automatically dominate due to their absolute numerical superiority over Republicans.

And then there’s the fact that another race for governor begins the day after the recall results.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]

