Chinese official defends use of coal, says it is still needed for jobs and energy security, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING – A senior Chinese climate change policy official has defended the country’s use of coal, just days after President Xi Jinping said China would start cutting coal consumption in a few years . During a press briefing on Tuesday April 27, the director general of the climate change department of the Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Li Gao, said that the new coal-fired power plants provide a source of employment and help stabilize the network with a predictable source of energy. “They mainly help to guarantee the livelihoods of the populations and to guarantee the flexibility and security of our energy network,” he said, adding that these plants may not operate at “full capacity”. Beijing has been criticized for expanding its use of energy to coal, with climate analysts pointing out that the actions do not align with China’s long-term climate goals. Xi had previously pledged that China’s carbon emissions would peak before 2030 and that the country should achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The Chinese leader reiterated these commitments last week when he attended a virtual climate summit called by his American counterpart, Mr. Joe Biden. Xi also said at the summit that Beijing will “strictly control” its use of coal over the next five years before starting to reduce its consumption from 2026. A Global Energy Monitor (GEM) report in February showed that China commissioned 38.4 gigawatts of coal-fired electricity last year, more than three times the 11.9 GW put into service in the rest. of the world. It now has 247 GW of coal-fired electricity under development, more than six times Germany’s total coal-fired capacity, according to the GEM report. China is the world’s largest consumer of coal, and although it has gradually weaned itself off, fossil fuel still provides most of the country’s energy needs. In 2005, more than 72 percent of China’s electricity came from coal, but that figure fell to 56.8 percent last year. China’s energy regulator said last week it aims to further reduce that percentage to below 56% this year. While defending the role of coal on Tuesday, Li also pointed out that China is in the midst of an energy transition, and the heavily polluting fossil fuel will not play such a dominant role in the future. “In the past (coal) was the main source of energy. But, in the future, (its role) will be to help guarantee and provide flexibility for the power grid,” he said. declared. He said that while China is making efforts to develop renewable energy, current energy storage technology needs “revolutionary” improvement before renewable energy can replace coal by providing an energy source. safe and stable. “We still need coal to ensure a certain degree of security of the energy network, but we will not develop it on a large scale. It will be strictly controlled,” he added.







