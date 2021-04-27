Pro-Tareen PTI group files complaints against Shahzad Akbar in meeting with PM





A group of pro-Jahangir Tareen members of the PTI met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and lodged their complaints against the accountability aid Shahzad Akbar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting with the prime minister, Faisalabad PTI MP Raja Riaz said the prime minister assured the group that he is “personally monitoring” the investigation against Tareen and will ensure that justice is done. rendered.

“We met the Prime Minister in a very cordial atmosphere. He assured us that justice would be done after we expressed reservations about being singled out. The Prime Minister said he was not question that such treatment be inflicted on anyone, “said Riaz. .

“The Prime Minister has asked for a little time and justice will be done to InshaAllah”, added the head of the PTI.

Asked what was discussed about Akbar, Riaz said the group shared their reservations, after which “the prime minister said he will not allow injustice to be done with anyone and that we should leave it to him and let him take responsibility for it. “

Riaz clarified that the prime minister did not “acknowledge” that Akbar inflicted “unfair treatment” on Tareen, but the group simply shared their concerns and the prime minister assured them to look into them. These include removing Akbar’s involvement in the Tareen investigation and forming a judicial commission.

The PTI MP claimed that the Prime Minister said: “You are all my allies. Even those who oppose me, I want to tell them, no one will be treated unfairly and justice will be served.”

Riaz said the group thanked the prime minister for his assurances. “We have full confidence in our captain and our prime minister and in InshaAllah, we will guarantee justice,” he added.

The PTI chief, responding to the deadline the Prime Minister has set for the case to be resolved, said no such deadline was foreseen.

The Federal Investigation Agency has been tasked with studying the sugar crisis that began last year and is examining JDW sugar mills owned by Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier this month, Akbar dismissed allegations of selective law enforcement against Tareen or others and said everyone is equal before the law.

He said no one was being targeted or spared in the sugar scam investigations. “The task of accountability is not easy, you cannot make friends in the process.”

Akbar said that in the context of the Sugar Commission of Inquiry report and cabinet orders, the institutions were carrying out their duties and that had nothing to do with whether a sugar mill belonged to someone from the Treasury, the opposition or the general public.

