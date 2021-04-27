Politics
Erdogan as the choice of the Arab peoples reveals the weakness of the leaders of the regions
After nearly two decades in power, first as prime minister and then as president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dominated modern Turkey. His mystique at home has been eroded by authoritarianism and a diminishing ability to secure prosperity to his pious and conservative followers. In the 2019 local elections, he lost the country’s major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, proving he is politically deadly.
Yet even though Erdogan loses some of his magic in Turkey, he is by far the most popular leader in most of the Arab world, according to an Arab Barometer poll released last week.
It may seem paradoxical. Many believed that no ruler of Turkey, heir to the Ottoman Empire which ruled Arab lands for more than four centuries, could enjoy this level of Arab esteem. This may seem doubly the case in the case of Erdogan, who regularly engages in neo-Ottoman fantasy robberies – pictured on occasion by maps detailing Turkey’s claims parts of Syria and Iraq – and has occupied four enclaves in northern Syria since 2016.
But Arab Barometer, a research network established in a region with questionable statistics, consistently reveals the best marks for Erdogan, and comes from interrogates more than 20,000 people to confirm it. His main regional rivals, Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei follow him. Some possible reasons for this are positive; others are worried.
So often destitute by autocratic rulers, Arab citizens have shown a weakness for populist heroes. Legendary Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, for example, hypnotized the Arab world with his pan-Arab nationalist mirage, between his capture of the Suez Canal in 1956 and the ignominious defeat of the Arabs in the Six Day War against Israel in 1967.
Erdogan’s ambitions have swelled beyond his borders in part because of the unrest of the past decade across Arab lands. But in part also because of the dramatic lack of Sunni Arab leadership, at a time when Iran (Persian) is forging a Shia Arab axis across the Levant to the Mediterranean. His dreams of old Ottoman lands, as well as a chain of Arab uprisings that initially propelled Islamist parties forward, appear to have coalesced into his ambition to become the supreme Sunni Muslim leader.
In the fall of the so-called Arab Spring 2011, Erdogan’s visits to Tunis, Cairo and Tripoli were triumphant progress. His unconditional support for the Palestinians for a time made Tayyip a boy’s name in Gaza. The 2013 coup against the Ankara-backed Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and a decade of civil war in Libya and Syria dampened Erdogan’s appeal but did not eclipse him.
His accelerated rise towards one-man rule, sweeping the Turkish parliamentary system to rule like a neo-sultan while purging government and parties and suppressing dissent, are black marks. Yet these have turned shades of gray by the abortive military coup of 2016, which took its supporters to the streets and which many Turks and Arabs believe the United States and Europe were complicit in.
The stinking feuds with the US and the EU, as well as the Turkish president’s hostility to the autocratic rulers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Assad dictatorship in Syria, do little harm to a man who has legitimacy in the eyes of many Arabs. winner of more than a dozen elections.
Arab opinion also seems to admire Erdogan’s growing penchant for hard power and the challenge not only of Israel but of the United States. Using drones, militias and mercenaries as well as Turkish forces, he turned the tide of the civil war in Libya, helped Azerbaijan reclaim disputed territory from Armenia and took root in the north. from Syria in areas from which Ankara pushes back the Kurds allied to the United States. fighters. Where Turkey sees a legitimate assertion of national influence, its NATO allies worry about a neo-Ottoman push for regional hegemony.
Erdogan’s use of soft power encompasses vehicles such as the soap operas, often with an Ottoman narrative. But other movements – such as the transformation of Hagia Sofia, the Byzantine basilica transformed into an Ottoman mosque and then transformed into a museum in 1934, again becoming a mosque – are pernicious. They refine the Sunni, ethnic Turkish and hard Islamic nationalist identity of the Erdoganist regime.
As part of the stampede for Muslim and regional rulers, Erdogan’s Turkey is far better regarded than the theocratic Saudi and Iranian regimes. The risk is that he will join the tide of poison that has disfigured a Middle East that desperately needs to escape the quagmire of sectarian proxy and paramilitary conflict.
