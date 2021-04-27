The Chinese Need the Truth America Should Help Them Understand

The Biden administration took office with a commitment to focus on human rights in a more sustained and consistent manner than its predecessor. But it was still a gross exaggeration that the Trump team collectively ignored the topic in favor of realpolitik and purely transactional diplomacy.

In 2017 and 2018, President Trump Donald Trump Fox News Says Smartmatic Trial Should Be Dismissed DC Sets Trial for Trump Inaugural Mass Arrests CNN: Trump Advisors Urge To Make PSA Pro-Vaccine MORE himself addressed the deplorable human rights situation in North Korea with three important speeches at the The United Nations, the South Korean National Assembly, and the State of the Union and has twice provided a presidential platform for North Korean victims of Kim jong un Kim Jong South Korean leader pushes Biden to resume nuclear talks with North, hits Trump Exclusive: GOP senators call for FBI investigation of Biden’s Pentagon candidate In North Korea, Biden is expected to borrow from statement Singapore Trump PLUS scheme to tell their horror stories to the world. Kim was shaken.

During the last two years of Trumps’ tenure, Vice President Mike pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence Hundreds of employees ask Simon & Schuster to cut ties with Trump-linked authors DeSantis to speak in Pennsylvania, fueling 2024 speculation: Pompeo report fuels 2024 speculation under Trump’s shadow MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s speech to Congress to dominate busy week State Department to allow US embassies to fly pride flag Pompeo fuels 2024 speculation under Trump’s shadow MORE and several Cabinet and Deputy Cabinet officials gave a series of speeches highlighting Communist China’s multiple crimes against its own people and its threats to democracy and human rights in Hong Kong and Taiwan. And Trump has unhesitatingly signed every act of Congress advancing these causes. Xi Jinping was rocked until the pandemic distracted Washington.

Through rhetoric and instinct, the Bidens team was poised to amplify the focus on human rights, most radically in affirming Pompeos declaration of a Uyghur genocide. (President Biden Joe BidenNight Defense: Supreme Court to Hear CIA-Sponsored Torture Request for Information from Gitmo Detainee | General says preparations for withdrawal from Afghanistan are underway | Military Replaces Criminal Investigations Division Chief How to Engage Americans in Biden’s Bold Climate Goals OSHA Sends Draft Emergency Temporary Standard for COVID-19 to OMB Review READ MORE has now made his own unique contribution to historical truth by stating the turkeys massacre of 1 million Armenian Christians genocide.)

When the Secretary of State Antony blink Antony BlinkenKerry faces calls to resign over leaks about Iranian gangs, sanctions Guatemalan authorities over corruption allegations Harris over his approach to immigration: ‘Most people don’t want to leave their homes’ and national security adviser Jake sullivan Jake Sullivan The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s speech to Congress to dominate busy week Death toll rises to 82 in Baghdad hospital, US sends aid to India as cases of COVID-19 increasing MORE Meeting in Alaska with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Affairs Advisor Yang Jiechi, they naturally drew attention to Chinese atrocities against human rights in Xinjiang and elsewhere.

Chinese officials were well prepared for the expected criticism and launched a backfire shootout on America’s internal unrest, the troubled history of race relations and the recent attacks on Asian Americans. Yang practically spat his rebuttal: Many people in the United States have little confidence in the democracy of the United States. The Chinese leadership has the broad support of the Chinese people.

The counterattack was widely applauded by the Chinese who succumbed to Beijing’s daily regime of information conditioning (otherwise known as brainwashing). They have been taught from childhood that the United States, and the West in general, is the proclaimed enemies of Chinese people, culture and history. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which began its brutal reign with a self-defined cultural revolution, intended to destroy these values ​​and this history, now stands as their savior and protector against hostile foreign powers.

Yang and Wang were effectively declaring a frontal assault on the Americas claiming a special position in the world, throwing down the gauntlet that (a) the CCP government is morally superior to the democratic system in the United States, and (b) the Chinese people know and appreciate their more favorable situation.

The Biden administration should rise to the challenge, which plays directly into their alleged steadfastness against the tyrannies of the world: human rights and democratic values. Beijing is already brazenly interfering with the US democratic process, both legally and illegally, so Washington should not hesitate to vigorously engage China in the arena of information warfare. He must ensure that the Chinese people have a full picture of the reality in their own country and abroad long denied by their Communist leaders.

The very premise of Richard Nixons’ historic policy change in 1972 was open china to the world and open the world to China. Neither goal can really be achieved as long as Beijing controls and distorts the flow of information back and forth. The false statement of popular approval must be exposed, just as it was with the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, despite Nikita Khrushchev’s bragging to the West that we will bury you.

Building on the ultimately successful and relatively peaceful outcome of the Cold War, Washington should undertake a sustained and comprehensive strategic communications campaign that supports the Chinese people in their challenge to the very legitimacy of the CCP government. And in that effort, it should use the Biden administration’s other vaunted strength, its reliance on cooperation with allies, security partners and other like-minded nations.

Pompeo, in his revolutionary speech at the Nixon library last July, implicitly suggested the model for such an approach: [C]suspending the CCP’s behavior cannot be the Chinese people’s only mission. Free nations must work to defend freedom. But we can do it … because we have already done it. We know how it goes. [T]The CCP is repeating some of the same mistakes the Soviet Union made in alienating potential allies, breaking trust at home and abroad, rejecting property rights and the predictable rule of law. I see [the awakening] among other nations who know we cannot go back to the past.

With Blinken and Sullivan as his pillars, Biden can carve out his own place in history by finally making a true 1967 Nixons declaration: China must change.

The Chinese people themselves want this change, despite Yangs boasting in Anchorage that he and his colleagues have their broad support. Former Premier Wen Jiabao recently revealed the void of this claim, ending a tribute to his late mother with this appeal: In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice. There should always be respect for the will of the people, humanity and the nature of human beings. There should always be youth, freedom and a dynamic spirit.

Wens ‘statement has been widely interpreted in China as an implicit critique of Xis’ leadership, but it broadly applies to the entire communist system. The authorities recognized him and quickly removed it from the internet but not before it went viral. Recent polls show growing concernsamong Chinese youth on their economic future.

In power from 2003 to 2013, Wen has consistently said that China will start the long-promised path to political reform by instituting democratic elections at the local level before expanding it more widely. Taiwan followed this path when it went from an outdated dictatorship to a vibrant democracy.

The Biden administration should relentlessly pressure Beijing to meet Nixons ‘expectations and Wens’ promise. Voice of America and Radio Free Asia should begin the information campaign by bringing Grandfather Wens’ remarks to the vast Chinese population so that they can see their own aspirations reflected in the words of a Chinese leader, rather than in the devious Western plots that the regime portrays.

Joseph Bosco was Director of China for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Director of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief for Asia-Pacific from 2009 to 2010. He is a non-resident researcher at Institute of Korean-American Studies and member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute. Follow him on twitter @BoscoJosephA.