Balochistan on the brink of economic and resource crisis





Quetta [Balochistan], April 27 (ANI): Balochistan is losing its fight against poverty, illiteracy and unemployment day by day, and an economic and resource crisis is looming.

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani, in a Frontier Post article, said that the governance system in Balochistan is not ideal, that the real problems or challenges are not addressed, that corruption is endemic and that there is no no hope of accountability.

A close look at the previous four provincial budgets from 2017-18 to 2020-2021 tells how Balochistan reached this stage.

In these four years, the increase in federal revenue is 32%, from 229,756 million rupees to 302,904 million rupees, while non-development spending has skyrocketed by 192,161 million rupees. to 3,09032 million rupees, an increase of 61%. The provincial government has already presented the deficit budget of 65,800 million dollars for the current fiscal year with high expectations that the total income would reach 340,312 million rupees (federal and provincial). Yet history tells us those goals will never be achieved, The Frontier Post reported.

In the coming years, there is no hope of a significant increase in federal revenues due to declining revenues from depleted gas reserves and the stagnation of tax revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue. (FBR). The writing is on the wall that there will be no funds available for development projects after two years, Kiani wrote.

All of Balochistan’s economic indicators are very weak. According to an IMF report, Balochistan’s GDP is $ 8.3 billion, or less than a third of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) 26.2 billion USD. It is the only province where GDP per capita has declined since 1999.

Electricity consumption is one of the main criteria for measuring the progress or development of the area, and according to the NEPRA 2020 report, 2/3 of households in Balochistan are without electricity. The same situation can be observed in the availability of clean drinking water, which is a basic human need.

The unemployment rate is much higher and the government is the only major employer. Industrial growth is only limited to a sub-division pole of the district of Lasbella. Agriculture is the most neglected field with no research and no effort to introduce modern farming techniques to farmers. No serious effort has been made to attract private investment either. Even now, the provincial government is relying on the federal government to develop the SEZ, The Frontier Post reported.

Additionally, the Pakistani economy is struggling due to the massive USD 33 billion loan from Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan.

The IMF has predicted the country’s growth rate of 1.5 percent, which is not enough when the population grows by more than 2 percent. Imran Khan is so frustrated with the situation; thus, he changed his economic team for the fourth time in a short period of 32 months, Kiani reported.

The 7th NFC Prize was like winning a jackpot for the provinces. Massive funds were transferred from the center to the provinces, which were generally wasted on non-development spending ignoring strong and lasting economic gains. The effect of wasting public money is more alarming and visible in Balochistan.

Khan cannot achieve the expected results with a good management of 42.5% of the resources at the federal level but simultaneously a misuse of 57.5% of the resources in the provinces. Balochistan is the case in point where 9.09% of resources are spent as enemy money.

There are reports that during the current fiscal year, the provincial government purchased three bulletproof vehicles, and the process for two more is underway.

The approximate cost of a vehicle is six crore rupees. The provincial government spends more than $ 2 billion a year on requisitioning paramilitary and armed forces to maintain law and order in the province.

Speaking of the future scenario, which is not bright, the gap between total expenditure and total revenue is widening. There is no way the provincial government will cut non-development spending; most likely, the ax will fall on the development budget.

It is obvious that the total revenue will equal the non-development spending at the end of this government’s mandate, and there will be no money left for development. The general masses will be the ultimate victim of this mismanagement, Kiani said. (ANI)

