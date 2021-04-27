Family gets quarantine exemption in UK despite being Red Listed from Pakistan





The applicant Imran Khan with his sons. Photo: Author

LONDON: A Pakistani family became the first in the UK to be granted a waiver of hotel quarantine based on medical needs upon arrival from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been put on the UK’s red list – a country banned from entering the UK to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The family exemption was granted by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs after lawyer Zahab Jamali approached the High Court for an urgent review of the case of a disabled child with neuro-disability caused by streptococcal meningitis as a newborn baby. The medical condition causes developmental delay, learning difficulties and seizures. The father of the 9-year-old, Imran Khan, had filed a complaint on behalf of his son.

The child traveled to Pakistan with his mother on March 31, 2021 to attend a funeral. The family tried to book tickets to London, but the UK decided to put Pakistan on the red list. According to the family, plane tickets to the UK had become unaffordable for them after the announcement.

The family have booked tickets to reach London on the morning of April 27, 2021.

The court was told that the child claimant is totally dependent on his mother due to her disability and would not be able to communicate his needs if quarantined at the hotel. The move will have a serious negative impact on her emotional health and well-being, the applicants said.

The family wrote a letter to the National Health Service (NHS) on April 5, 2021, for the first time, as a result of which at least a dozen more exchanges took place between the two sides, no help was received. offered for exemption.

The applicants also wrote to the local MP and provided him with medical reports and letters in support of a pediatric neurology consultant, a pediatric consultant, a specialist school nurse, and a senior health practitioner. social work. The MP has been asked to write to the NHS exemption team.

On April 26, 2021 – after no positive response was received – lawyer Jamali prepared and filed the petition in the High Court for urgent consideration.

The lawyer argued that if the defendant (Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs, Matt Hancock, MP) did not grant an exemption to the plaintiffs, then the defendant would be in violation of Sections 5 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). . Therefore, the respondent must exercise its discretion in favor of granting a complete exemption to the two claimants from the hotel quarantine.

The court then asked the government whether it intended to deny the claimants’ request for exemption. The British government has acknowledged and informed the court that it will grant a total exemption to the applicants from the hotel quarantine. Subsequently, the Secretary of State issued a certificate to the family, confirming the total exemption from hotel quarantine.

On Tuesday morning, the plaintiff reached London Heathrow Airport and drove straight home.

Commenting on the development of the situation, the father of the applicant child, Imran Khan, said: “I am very disappointed with the way the Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC) and the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs treated me, my son, and my wife. “

“Over the past few weeks we have desperately tried to get a medical exemption for my son who has a neurological disability, but they did not help us at all. If it was not for Muhammad Zahab Jamail and his team, then my son and wife would have to endure a lot of distress and possible danger.

Petition to remove Pakistan from the red list

Separately, the health secretary said it would take him a week to respond and resolve issues raised by lawyer Rashid Ahmed in a petition to remove Pakistan from the red list.

In a letter to the lawyer, the legal department said it would take time to seek legal advice on Pakistan’s current status on the red list along with nearly three dozen other countries.

In the petition, lawyer Rashid Ahmed argued that the UK’s action to add Pakistan to the Red List was unreasonable, illegal and irrational.

