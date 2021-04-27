Accreditation agency asks about politics in Georgia Search





ATLANTA (AP) The agency that accredits Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges asks if there has been undue political pressure to appoint former governor Sonny Perdue as chancellor of Georgia’s university system.

Belle Wheelan, chair of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Tuesday that she sent a letter Monday to the Board of Regents, which oversees the 340,000 student system. , after reading the news coverage. suggesting that the regents were under political pressure to appoint Perdue as head of the system. Republican Perdue served as governor for two terms and United States Secretary of Agriculture under President Donald Trump.

Regents announced last week that they were suspending the search, without saying when or under what circumstances it would resume. The break makes it likely that the system will pick an interim leader if incumbent Chancellor Steve Wrigley retires on time at the end of June.

Wheelan said she does not question Perdues’ qualifications, saying having been a governor and secretary of a U.S. cabinet could very well qualify them. She said Gov. Brian Kemp and others are invited to nominate candidates, but the regents ultimately have to make the decision themselves.

If it is shown that they did so because the governor said so, it was undue political interference, Wheelan said.

Commission standards prohibit undue outside influence, trying to ensure that administrators are really running a college, not an outside group.

Boards of directors are those charged with ensuring the welfare of the institution, not the governor, not lawmakers, not Jane and John Citizen, Wheelan said. This is the role of the board of directors.

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said the board of governors respects the full independence of the board on this important issue. He questioned whether the board was violating a standard separate from the SACS prohibiting a minority of board members from controlling the board’s operations.

A minority of board members can control or influence key decisions in this critical staff process without the participation of the majority of the board, Hall said in a text message. We look forward to the council completing its research across the country in an orderly and timely manner.

Hall deferred his comments to the Regents when asked if he meant that a minority of Regents may have unduly forced the break.

Wheelan said the commission writes up to 25 letters a year asking an institution to explain what’s going on based on unsolicited information, usually news reports.

Wheelan declined to provide a copy of the letter. The Associated Press filed a public record request for the letter and all associated correspondence on Monday. The Systems Legal Office acknowledged the request on Tuesday, but system spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment and prompt release letters.

Board chairman Sachin Shailendra did not immediately respond to a phone message on Tuesday asking for comment.

Accreditation is meant to be the seal of approval that ensures that a school provides adequate education to its students. Importantly, college students who are not accredited are not eligible for financial aid. Students from non-accredited institutions may have difficulty transferring credits elsewhere or gaining acceptance for their degree for higher education.

Wheelan said that in the event of wrongdoing, the agency could sanction all universities in the system. Typically, the board puts a non-compliant school on watch or issues a warning. More serious issues or failure to address issues that triggered a warning can lead to probation. In its most serious form, the commission can revoke accreditation, but this usually only happens after a college has had years to correct its problems.

The Accreditation Commission has in the past expressed concerns about political interference in a number of public universities. After SACS found that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster had exercised undue influence over the appointment of University of South Carolina president Robert Caslen in 2019, the commission put the university under monitoring, requiring a compliance report.

A group called Students Against Sonny was launched earlier this month, promoting a petition urging regents to reject it and planning an anti-Lost rally on Tuesday. Critics say he had a poor record as governor of reducing student access to higher education.

Losing the tenure of Secretary of Agriculture and his efforts to help Trump fight his 2020 electoral loss to Democratic President Joe Biden could also raise questions.

