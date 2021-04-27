CHINA Vice President Wang Qishans’ former right-hand man arrested





Dong Hong is accused of accepting bribes while he was an anti-corruption inspector under Wang. Xi Jinping seems to wipe the slate clean for new dates. Rumors are growing about a possible confrontation between the Chinese president and his vice-president. Signs of contention appear on Boao’s forum.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Monday indicted Dong Hong on corruption charges, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported. Dong, a close associate of Vice President Wang Qishan, was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission in October 2020. He was taken into custody yesterday on suspicion of accepting bribes when he was a high-ranking member of the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission between 2012 and 2017. The latter was then chaired by Wang Qishan. Dong, 67, was once the secretary of Bo Yibo, a former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official and father of disgraced former Chongqing leader Bo Xilai, who is now in prison. The former anti-corruption inspector started working with Wang in 1998, but on April 13, he was kicked out of the CCP for using his position to benefit businessmen in exchange for money and other gifts. The charges against Dong include indulging in extravagance by “going to private clubs and attending banquets,” which could have compromised his work. Some observers note that the charges suggest that Dong may have helped some officials gain promotion and leak information to local officials under investigation in order to muddy the waters. Other analysts believe that Xi Jinping is wiping off the list of new Party congress appointments next year. Some believe Dong’s downfall could even be part of a power struggle between Wang and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Cai Xia, a retired central school teacher of the party, opposition to Xi within the party increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this frightened the president, who is also the CCP’s general secretary. Fearing the loss of power, Chinese Supreme Leader Xi appears to have stepped up the crackdown on anyone inside and outside the party who could threaten his grip. To this end, it is to distance oneself of an old ally like Wang, considered by many in the Party to be the regime’s most capable leader. Signs of contention are said to have appeared on April 20 during the opening ceremony of the Boao Economic Forum, the “Chinese Davos”. Called to the stage before Xi’s speech, Wang made it clear that he would not give a speech, noting that he was only there as a “temporary guest” to announce Xi’s speech.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos