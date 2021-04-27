Turkish Banks Reluctant to Fund Erdogans Channel: Report | News from banks

Some of Turkey’s biggest banks are reluctant to finance the Istanbul Canal project by President Recep Tayyip Erdogans due to environmental concerns and investment risks hanging over the massive construction project, four senior bankers told Reuters news agency.

Two of the sources said a global sustainability pact signed by six of Turkey’s major banks was an obstacle to funding Kanal Istanbul, which Erdogan dubbed his crazy project when he launched it ten years ago.

The government plans to inaugurate the canal in June, which would connect the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south and run 45 km (28 miles) through the swamps, farms and towns to the west of the city. .

Erdogan says the canal would protect the Bosphorus Strait, which runs through the heart of Istanbul, by diverting traffic.

Yet Istanbul’s mayor, engineers and, according to a survey, most citizens oppose the project on environmental grounds, saying it would destroy a marine ecosystem and resources that provide nearly a third of the world’s water. fresh water from the city.

Russia, meanwhile, has expressed concern over the project for security reasons, as the canal would open a second passage to the Black Sea, which is home to a Russian naval fleet.

I don’t think we can participate in the financing of Kanal Istanbul, said a senior banker who requested anonymity. This can trigger environmental problems.

Six Turkish banks, including Garanti Bank, Is Bank and Yapi Kredi, have signed the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Banking framework, which calls on signatories to avoid harming people and the planet.

We certainly don’t want to lend to this type of project because of environmental concerns, a second senior banker told Reuters, adding that signatory banks must abide by the UN-backed sustainability pact.

In 2019, the price of the channels was estimated at 75 billion lira or $ 13 billion at the time in a government report.

Profitable project

The reluctance of some Turkish lenders to finance the project makes it more likely that the state and foreign funding will have to play a bigger role for the Erdogans’ dream to come true.

A spokesperson for the finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about Turkish banks’ participation in the financing, Erdogans spokesman and adviser Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters that the project would certainly attract investors and creditors when the tenders take place soon.

Garanti Bank declined to comment. Is Bank and Yapi Kredi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DenizBank and state-owned VakifBank also declined to comment on channel funding, while Akbank and public lenders Halkbank and Ziraat Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cost of the canal would eclipse other megaprojects such as Istanbul’s sprawling new airport that have defined Erdogans’ legacy of credit-driven growth.

A banner reading Where’s the $ 128 billion? and referring to the sum sold by Turkish state banks to support its currency in the foreign exchange markets is at the Beyoglu district office of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) party in Istanbul, Turkey [File: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

The massive short-term foreign debt of some $ 150 billion for banks and businesses held the lira and exposed the risks of depleting Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves.

A currency crisis in 2018 delayed the canal project, but it is back on the agenda as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and the government approved development plans last month.

In an interview on Sunday, Erdogans adviser Kalin said there was already interest in the tender which would be open to everyone, including Turkish, European, American and Chinese companies.

It is a profitable project and we are confident it will move forward, he told Reuters news agency.

white elephant

But for most turkey banks, especially lenders with European lenders and those involved in loan syndications, the risks would likely be too high, the sources said.

They said taking on a project of this magnitude could limit their ability to perform other loan syndications, while there was also a risk that the project would be torpedoed at a later stage.

No Turkish bank, neither public nor private, could take that risk, said a former senior banker.

A bar worker collects chairs before closing, on the last day that restaurants and bars open before tighter coronavirus restrictions are enforced, in Istanbul, Turkey [File: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

The Turkish Ministry of Environment carried out environmental assessments which paved the way for the continuation of the project.

But European backers of Turkish banks would likely not see a Turkish environmental stamp of approval as credible, the former banker said.

He’s one of those white elephants. Aside from speculation on land prices, it’s hard to see the value, he said.

The canal would destroy a marine ecosystem and basins that provide nearly a third of Istanbul’s fresh water, according to the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects.

Moscow fears that the canal is not covered by the Montreux Convention which restricts the access of foreign warships to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.

A Turkish official said in 2019 that the new canal would not be covered by the convention, which dates back to 1936.

This month, amid a build-up of Russian navies near Ukraine, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan on a call that the convention must be observed.

A fourth banker also said that because opposition parties oppose the project, construction could stop if the ruling Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is ousted. Presidential elections are scheduled for 2023.

The size of the project is extremely large. It involves reputational risk and loan risk, the person said. It also appears that the pet governments project.