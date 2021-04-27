Donald Trumps portrait replaces Barack Obama at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery





Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk (REUTERS)

Donald Trump is again replacing Barack Obama.

The 45th president will replace the 44th president of the Smithsonian when the National Portrait Gallery reopens six months after closing amid pandemic Covid lockdowns.

The museum announced that its newly acquired photograph of Mr. Trump will reopen its flagship exhibit, “Americas Presidents,” on May 14.

There is always a sense of transition when we install a new presidential portrait, Dorothy Moss, the gallery’s curator of painting and sculpture, told the Washington Post.

It replaces a portrait of Mr. Obama with Kehinde Wiley. This piece is slated for a one-year tour with a painting of Michelle Obama by artist Amy Sherald. Mr. Obama will continue to be featured in the gallery in the form of Shepard Faireys’ iconic Hope.

Taken by photographer Pari Dukovic while on assignment for Time magazine on June 17, 2019, it shows Mr. Trump at the Resolute Desk a day before officially announcing his re-election campaign.

The exhibition’s curator of photographs, Leslie Urea, told the Post that she liked the historical merit and artistic composition captured by Mr. Dukovic, who also photographed Mr. Obama for the cover of the memoir A Promised Land.

It’s an angle we don’t see often. You get a bit of the other side and what’s behind the desk, she said. We not only want to represent the individual, but also bring as much history, as much context as possible.

While the accompanying text praises Mr Trumps’ achievements in record unemployment, immigration restrictions and three Supreme Court justices, it also highlights two acquittals for two indictments , the management of the Covid pandemic and the refusal to concede the loss of the presidency to Joe Biden leading to the storming of the Capitol.

Trump’s photo is on a temporary display as the museum awaits an official order for new photographs from former President and First Lady Melania Trump.

Anticipating public opposition to the commission, museum director Kim Sajet told Smithsonian Magazine they’re getting a lot of people saying, Well, let’s skip a president.

There is no moral test for being in the portrait gallery. Otherwise, no one would be there, she said.

