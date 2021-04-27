



BEIJING, China Chinese President Xi Jinping faces backlash from party leaders on Friday after revealing that he forgot the 12-word phrase used to unlock the country’s budget surplus stored in a Yuan crypto digital wallet. The switch to a digital currency was initially touted by the leadership of the country as a method to tackle black market activity and overturn international sanctions, but full-scale implementation seems to have led to a misstep, as China now faces a budget deficit measured in the trillions of dollars. Get the full Henry Singleton series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton as a PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet or email it to your colleagues Q1 2021 Hedge Fund Letters, Lectures and More Xi Jinping calls for US manufacturers to be held accountable for forgetting Yuan digital wallet phrase The important thing to remember is that this US business fault, Jinping said, I took a screenshot of the phrase on my iPhone, but accidentally deleted it when I wanted to. send a funny meme to Vladimir. Apple and other US manufacturers must be held responsible. Corsair Capital continues to win big with PSPCs: Letter Q1 2021 Corsair Capital grew 10.2% net in the first quarter, while Corsair Select grew 15.2% net. The S&P 500 advanced 6.2% in the first quarter, while the Russell 2000 advanced 12.7%. The HFRI EHI Index returned 7.1% for the quarter. Q1 2021 Hedge Fund Letters, Lectures, and More Don’t Fight the Fed in Q1 Read more Cryptocurrency Experts Don’t recommend saving your wallet passphrase on your phone. Most experts advise cardholders to write their passphrase on cardinal red 1117 construction paper with UV sensitive ink, place the paper in a biometric safe purchased out of state with l ‘money and bury the safe in an unmarked hole at least 5 hours on foot in the Chihuahuan Desert. These simple steps greatly increase the likelihood of securing access to their crypto assets. He clearly made a mistake, said cryptocurrency investor and short seller of humanity Peter Theil, but to be fair, many new crypto users are making the same mistake and learning from it. When I called Bitcoin a Chinese financial weaponI had no idea that they could accidentally use it on themselves. Computer scientists claim that even if he forgets the phase, brute force cryptology could provide a way to recreate it. Unfortunately the current chip shortage might slow down the effort as it will take around 500,000 GPUs 10,000 years to guess the sentence correctly. Article by Richard Chesler This post first appeared on Stonk Market







