Imran Khan’s government failed to attract foreign investors to Pak: report





ANI | Updated: April 27, 2021 11:02 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Despite its claims about the ease of doing business, the PTI government led by Imran Khan has failed to attract foreign investors to the country, according to a recent media report. The board of directors of the Express Tribune wrote that, according to the latest data, foreign direct investment (FDI) fell to $ 1.395 billion in the July-March period of the current fiscal year, from 2 , $ 15 billion over the same period last fiscal year. This shows a 35.1% drop in foreign investment flows. “So if the impact of the raging pandemic is there, it is also a fact that Pakistan has never been a destination of choice for foreign investors. There are several reasons for this, including the lack of political stability and security in the country as well as the unfavorable business climate marked by the absence of fiscal incentives, high electricity and gas prices, low growth potential, dilapidated transport infrastructure “, read in Sunday’s editorial. Foreign direct investment in Pakistan has been extremely low, “he added. In addition, investment flows from China for CPEC-related projects constitute a large part of the total. under review, i.e. the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, inflows from China amounted to $ 859.3 million, equivalent to 46 percent of total foreign investments, emphasizes the editorial.

“However, what must be of concern to the government is that these inflows have also declined – to $ 650.8 or 24% – from year to year,” the editorial reads. The Express Tribune. The economy is in bad shape is no longer a revelation, as the performance of its projects fell to only 58% over the period of 2018-20, against 70% in 2017-2019 due to poor management performance. Public Sector (PSM) and An editorial published in The News International and published on Wednesday said: “Pakistan’s economy is in bad shape is no longer a revelation, but the report of the Bank’s Independent Evaluation Department (IED) Development (AfDB) is revealing in its content. In its latest report, the AfDB found that Pakistan’s project performance fell to just 58% in 2018-2020, down from 70% in 2017-19. of foreign direct investment (FDI) to the first three-quarters of the budget outflow comes as a surprise only to those who have not paid attention to the investment models in the country. A Daily Times editorial published on Wednesday noted: ” The 35% drop in sliding Annual FDI in the first three quarters of the budget release comes as a surprise only to those who have not paid attention to investment models in the country. “(ANI)

