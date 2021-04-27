Kanye West to Donald Trump: celebrities turned politicians





Caitlyn Jenner is in good company with celebs who have turned to politics

Caitlyn Jenner is on the hunt for gold and is hoping to run for governor of California, which might sound like a storyline from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it’s actually happening.

The former Olympic champion announced last week that Shell would run for office in an attempt to take over Gavin Newsom’s post.

Proving she was serious about her political career, Caitlyn, 71, started the Caitlyn website for California while filling out paperwork to put the plan into action.

Caitlyn said: California has been my home for almost 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, no matter what their background or situation in life, could turn their dreams into reality.

But over the past decade, we’ve seen the Golden State’s glow diminished by the one-party regime that places politics on progress and special interests on people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.

She added: I have been a congressional disruptor throughout my life, representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to help advance the equality movement. As Californians, we face an opportunity, now or never, to fundamentally fix our condition before it is too late.

Even former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger backed his campaign.

The Olympic champion hopes to become governor of California (Photo: AP)

So there you go, Caitlyn joins a seemingly growing list of celebrities swapping Hollywood for the White House (in some cases)

Ronald reagan

Reagan set the model for A-listers who turn their attention to politics.

First an actor, Reagan has appeared in a wide range of television shows and films such as Love Is On The Air, Dark Victory, Kings Row, Hellcats of the Navy, Desperate Journey and The Killers.

He then became chairman of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Reagan was first governor of California from 1967 to 1975, but in 1981 Reagan successfully campaigned to become the 40th President of the United States and served two terms until 1989. He is widely regarded as the one of the most respected presidents.

Ronald Reagan was President of the United States between 1981-1989 (Photo: Getty Images) Donald Trump

Where do we start?

Trump was initially best known as a billionaire businessman and host of Celebrity Apprentice, which he led for 14 seasons.

However, reality TV was not enough for the Don who launched his presidential campaign in 2016.

Trump unbelievably beat Hilary Clinton in the election race and was elected the 45th President of the United States.

Donald Trump was, ironically, fired from the White House (Photo: Getty Images)

His singular term was controversial from the start thanks to divisive policies such as the so-called travel ban for Muslims, and ended with his second arraignment where he was charged with inciting an insurgency. on the Captiol.

Joe Biden had beaten Trump to win the presidential election, but Trump made baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

However, he was forced to leave the White House as one of the most disgraced US presidents in history and only the second POTUS not to get a second term.

Arnold schwarzenegger

No one could have predicted that the Terminator actor would race for politics, but Arnie has proven his skeptics wrong.

The Austro-American actor went ahead and announced his candidacy in 2003 on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and there were many who doubted his ability to succeed.

Arnold Schwarzenegger served a long term as governor of California (Photo: Getty Images)

However, Arnie won and was elected Republican Governor of California that year. It was a landslide as the former actor beat his closest rival, Democrat Cruz Bustamante, by around 1.3 million votes.

He is still the most recent Republican governor, having resigned in 2011.

Kanye west

Kanye has announced that he will run for president of the United States in June 2020.

The Grammy-winning rapper had teased his political aspirations for years, but this time he made it happen.

The following month, Kanye held his first campaign rally in Northern California, but it was disastrous from the start.

Kanye Wests’ campaign for the US presidency has been moving (Photo: Reuters)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye appeared in front of a mid-size crowd wearing a designer bulletproof vest.

He became increasingly emotional while discussing family planning issues and revealed that he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were considering aborting their eldest child North.

Despite the bad press, Kanye continued his campaign and cast ballots in various states. However, allegations of voter fraud and the lack of signatures put the brakes on his Birthday Party run, and understandably his hopes evaporated.

Laurence Fox

One should have expected Laurence to turn her endless campaign against the awakened ones into a political one.

The former Lewis actor announced his new party, Reclaim, in September 2020 and he has been described as UKIP for culture.

Laurence explained in a statement: Over the years, it has become clear that our politicians have lost touch with the people they represent and govern. In addition, our public institutions are now working on a program beyond their main objective. Our modern UK was born from the respectful inclusion of so many individual voices.

Laurence Fox hopes to become mayor of London (Photo: Rex)

It is imbued with the innate values ​​of families and communities, diverse in the true sense of the term but united in the desire and the need to call this island home.

It did not stop there since, in March 2021, Laurence applied to become mayor of London.

The vocal skeptic of Covid Lockdown has said he wants to win the election so that he can reclaim peoples’ freedom. Its success remains to be seen.

Cynthia nixon

The Sex and the City actress was best known as the fierce Manhattan lawyer Miranda on the HBO series, but in real life she ran to become governor of New York City in 2018.

Cynthia Nixon was defeated in her bid to become governor of New York City (Photo: Rex)

It looked like Cynthia had a good chance with her stance on health care, raising taxes on the rich, and increasing the education budget. Unfortunately for the actress, she lost to Andrew Cuomo but accepted her defeat with grace.

In our campaign, we faced one of America’s most powerful governors, and it wasn’t easy, she said. We started with nothing and we won every vote.

Stacey dash

Stacey proved she was less than clueless when she made her controversial run for a Southern California congressional seat in 2018.

However, he abruptly ended a month later, claiming the campaign’s toll would be damaging to his family.

Stacey Dashs’ campaign for a congressional seat in Southern California ended in a month (Photo: Getty Images)

Equally controversial was her statement announcing that she was no longer running, with Stacey referring to a term synonymous with racism.

I believe we live under a plantation policy system, she said, adding, which only offers people at the bottom of the economic ladder token gestures instead of true political empowerment and improvement. .

Aiken clay

The former American Idol star gave everyone a boost when he announced his candidacy for Congress as a Democrat in North Carolina. However, he lost to the incumbent Republican MP.

Clay Aiken went from American Idol to politics (Photo: Getty Images) More: Donald Trump Wyclef Jean

The icon of the Fugees submitted his candidacy for the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti, his native and beloved country.

However, his dreams were dashed before they could be realized as he was subsequently disqualified for failing to meet residency requirements.

Wyclef Jean was disqualified from the presidential elections in Haiti (Photo: Getty Images) Sonny Bono

Best known as the former husband of Dear and half of the iconic duo Sonny & Cher, the singer turned his interests to politics when he became mayor of Palm Springs, California.

Sonny Bono has had a long political career (Photo: Getty Images)

He had a successful run from 1988 to 1992 before becoming the Republican MP for California’s 44th District from 1995 until his death in 1998.

If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Sea Stuff page. I love hearing from you.

