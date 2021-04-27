Villagers enjoy peace as India and Pakistan adhere to Kashmir ceasefire | Voice of America





BATTAL, KASHMIR ADMINISTERED IN PAKISTAN – Conflict-sensitive villagers have resumed their economic and social activities in the picturesque Battal Valley in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, about three kilometers from Indian army posts set up on ridges directly overlooking a population of about 30,000 inhabitants.

It has been more than two months since the guns fell silent after the reestablishment of an 18-year ceasefire between India and Pakistan on their de facto border in Kashmir.

A Pakistani soldier stands guard at an outpost near the Kashmir Line of Control as the burgeoning ceasefire rages between India and Pakistan. (Ayaz Gul / VOA)

Known as the Line of Control or LoC, the 740-kilometer military line divides the disputed Himalayan region between neighbors with nuclear weapons, with both claiming it all.

The surprise truce at the end of February effectively ended years of frequent exchanges of artillery, mortars and small arms between the Indian and Pakistani armies, gravely destroying the lives of civilians on both sides over the past three years. years.

Life before the ceasefire was extremely miserable, especially for older people like us, said Khurshid Bibi, a 69-year-old woman.

The frequent firefights would break out in the early morning hours and sometimes go on unabated for 10 to 12 hours, she said. We were running for safety, often having no food until the violence subsided. We feel relieved now and want this stability to last.

Keep your distance, Kashmir police tell media

Police in India-controlled Kashmir raise national security and safety concerns as they call on journalists to stop live coverage of clashes with activists

Villagers told VOA that the violence would claim victims, including their precious livestock, damage property and crops, or prevent their timely harvest and cultivation.

Residents said they now organize rituals and social activities without fear of being under fire. Health facilities have reopened but educational activities remain suspended throughout Pakistani-ruled Kashmir like the rest of Pakistan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistani military officers said that a peaceful environment “followed the ceasefire, having a very positive psychological effect on the population and providing a sense of security not to lose their lives and their members or those of their relatives .

Kashmir has started two of three nuclear-weapon wars between India and Pakistan since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947. The territorial dispute remains at the heart of bilateral political and military tensions .

Major General Wajid Aziz, Pakistan’s senior regional military commander, told reporters during an army-organized visit to Battal area that there had been no significant ceasefire violations since the entry into force of the truce two months ago.

We hope that this current ceasefire will continue, support and pave the way for further negotiations, Aziz said.

Residents of the village of Salohi near the Line of Control in Kashmir say the Indo-Pakistan ceasefire allowed them to cultivate their land in a timely manner. (Ayaz Gul / VOA)

Villager Afzal Ahmed, 30, while pointing to Indian messages on the hills near his home, said that while he and his family had survived the shelling, they had lost their cattle, a vital source of livelihood for them. inhabitants of the region.

As soon as the ceasefire was announced, I bought these two buffaloes so that I could start selling dairy products again, said Ahmed, standing in a small field of wheat ready to harvest next to his house.

Bilateral tensions escalated dangerously after the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis revoked the semi-autonomous status of predominantly Muslim Kashmir under Indian administration and declared it a union territory in August 2019.

Pakistan has denounced the action and downgraded all ties with India, saying it will do so until the neighbor cancels its Kashmir-related actions.

Islamabad said the Indian actions violated a long-standing United Nations resolution, which recognizes the region as disputed territory.

New Delhi dismissed the objection as interference in its internal affairs, but the months that followed saw intense clashes between Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Kashmir LoC, killing hundreds of civilians and others. fighting on both sides.

India has escalated long-standing allegations that Pakistan is sending infiltrators across the border, while Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has relentlessly criticized in domestic and international speeches his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for stoking Hindu nationalist sentiment against Muslims in India.

A girls’ school near the Kashmir border suffered damage in clashes between Indian and Pakistani armies ahead of the ceasefire agreement in late February. (Ayaz Gul / VOA)

General Aziz said about 1.5 million people live along the border on the Pakistani side and that nearly 30,000 families are directly vulnerable to the Indian fires.

The escalation of conflict in recent years, he said, prompted the military to help build more than 3,000 family and community bunkers to allow the vulnerable population to seek refuge. But the ceasefire has rendered these bunkers useless for now, villagers say.

Mutual tensions have gradually eased since the February truce.

Well-placed official sources in Islamabad told VOA the re-establishment of the 2003 ceasefire and the recent exchange of goodwill gestures between Pakistani and Indian leaders are the result of months of ongoing peace negotiations.

The sources claimed that New Delhi had proposed the wide-ranging dialogue between the intelligence officials of the two countries a year ago to ease tensions and discuss outstanding disputes, including Kashmir, and Islamabad responded positively.

Pakistan last week offered to provide essential medical relief to India, which is struggling with a devastating coronavirus outbreak and struggling to meet critical hospital needs, including medical oxygen. Indian officials have yet to respond to the offer.

However, critics and residents of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir remain skeptical whether the nascent ceasefire would hold up for long and lead to a formal and broader peace, citing past experiences and deep-rooted hostility between the two rival countries.

It has brought partial relief to the lives of our people here. But we are concerned that hostilities could break out at any time, as we have seen in the past, said Wasim Ahmed Khan, an information technology specialist.

Khan, 42, said he worked in Saudi Arabia but returned home on leave after the ceasefire was announced to help his family and parents with the reconstruction process.

“We urge them [Pakistan and India]to use this temporary positive step to find a permanent solution to this problem in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people on both sides, Khan insisted.

