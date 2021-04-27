US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden





WASHINGTON (AP) Immigration arrests at courthouses will be more limited than they were under President Donald Trump under a policy change announced by the Biden administration on Tuesday.

Immigration and customs officials would no longer be allowed to make routine arrests in courthouses, a practice that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said discouraged people from attending court hearings. court and to cooperate with the police.

The ICE can make arrests in courthouses in cases involving national security issues or if the person poses a threat to public safety. Officers can also apprehend someone who is the subject of an active prosecution or whom authorities suspect of destroying evidence in a criminal case, Mayorkas said in a statement announcing the new policy.

The goal, Mayorkas said, is to balance the fair administration of justice with the enforcement of immigration law.

The expansion of civilian immigration arrests in courthouses during the previous administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to appear in court or cooperate with law enforcement, he said. declared.

The new policy is part of a larger realignment of immigration policy under Biden, whose administration rolled back some of his predecessor’s more restrictive measures. He has retained some policies, including a public health order that authorizes customs and border protection to quickly deport most people who attempt to enter the United States illegally.

As part of its border control strategy, the administration also announced that it would crack down on migrant smuggling with targeted financial and travel sanctions and other measures against traffickers in a plan dubbed Operation Sentinel.

Under Trump, immigration officials drew criticism from lawyers and some law enforcement officials with a policy, formalized in 2018, that specifically allowed routine arrests in federal, state and local courts to be made. to arrests.

Officials argued at the time that they were forced to make arrests in courthouses because some local courts, under Sanctuary City policies, refused to cooperate with the ICE and to dismiss non-citizens of prisons and prisons.

This Trump-era policy prioritized threats to public safety such as gang members, but did not preclude other more common apprehensions or prevent officers from detaining family members, friends or witnesses who may be expelled.

In February, the administration ordered ICE to focus only on people in the country who pose a threat, who have committed specific offenses, including serious crimes and sex crimes, or who have recently been convicted. for driving under the influence.

The priorities are similar to what was done under President Barack Obama but are more restrictive than under Trump, whose administration sought to arrest and illegally return anyone to the country, regardless of their criminal background or ties to the United States. community.

