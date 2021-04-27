China commissions three warships in one day

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ordered three new warships in one day.

PLAN introduced a new cruiser, an amphibious assault ship and a ballistic missile submarine.

The event, while clearly a stunt, highlights the unprecedented rise of the Chinese navy in peacetime.

PLAN introduced the three ships – a guided missile cruiser, an amphibious assault ship and a ballistic missile submarine – into service on April 23, with Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the ceremony on the island of Hainan. The commission reflected the breakneck pace of China’s shipbuilding program, which has transformed the country’s navy from a meager coastal defense force into the second most powerful navy in the world in just 30 years.

Here is Chinese state media coverage of the event:

the Renhai-Class Guided Missile Cruiser, Yushen-a class amphibious assault ship, and JinClass ballistic missile submarines are among the largest and most important types of warships.

Guided missile cruisers typically act as bodyguards for aircraft carriers and amphibious ships, or form the core of a surface action group of cruisers and destroyers. Amphibious assault ships deploy Marines by air and sea, while ballistic missile submarines allow a country to base its nuclear weapons in a (relatively) secure stronghold safe from surprise attack.

China currently has the second most powerful navy in the world, just behind the United States Navy. But it wasn’t always like that.

In the 1980s, the PLAN included a small number of obsolete destroyers supplemented by hundreds of patrol boats and other short-range warships. However, with the growth of the Chinese economy, the PLAN followed suit, and today the US Department of Defense describes the chinese navy as operating 350 ships and submarines, including 130 large surface combatants, against 293 US Navy ships.

Despite former US President Donald Trump promise to “rebuild the army”, the us navy will command only seven ships in 2021 .

Chinese Carrier Focused Working Group Liaoning, April 2018. –Getty Images

Although the PLAN is numerically superior, nearly two-thirds of warships are classes the U.S. Navy doesn’t even bother to build, including electric-powered diesel submarines, missile boats, and rockets. corvettes. The total weight of all Chinese Navy ships is around 1.8 million tonnes , although this number is slightly dated and could even reach 2 million tonnes. The US Navy, on the other hand, weighs 4.6 million tonnes.

However, as China begins to build larger, more efficient ships, the US Navy’s tonnage advantage is eroded. The three ships launched this weekend represent 70,000 tonnes of warships. Let’s take a closer look.

Dalian (Yushen– Class amphibious landing helicopter dock)

Dalian, the first type 075 amphibious ships. At least three are planned. Video surveillance / YouTube

the Dalian is an amphibious landing helicopter dock ship, similar to the US Navy Wasp class of ships. the Dalian comes from the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, and she is first in her class, with two more Type 075s under construction.

An amphibious landing helicopter dock ship resembles a small aircraft carrier, with features such as a full-length flight deck, island superstructure, and elevators between the deck and a hangar. the Dalian, according to China Morning Post, can accommodate up to 30 helicopters , including a mix of medium and heavy lift helicopters, attack helicopters and utility helicopters.

The “wharf” is a well deck or a floodable dry dock aft of the ship. The dock allows the Dalian for transporting Type 726 helicopters, landing craft and amphibious vehicles to be loaded into a dry space, which is then flooded with seawater upon disembarkation. A landing helicopter dock like the USS Wasp or the Dalian can send marines ashore via helicopter and landing craft simultaneously.

Hainan (Renhai– Class Guided Missile Cruiser)

Hainan, the first of at least six Type 055 cruisers. Video surveillance / YouTube

the Hainan is the first cruiser-sized ship built for the modern PLAN. The ship is often referred to as a destroyer, but the 2020 Chinese Pentagon report calls it a guided missile cruiser. the Hainan moves 13,000 tonnes at full load. It compares to the US Navy Ticonderoga-class cruises, which move around 10,000 tons.

Like most modern warships, the Hainan counts its firepower in the number of vertical launch silos. the Renhai– Class cruisers, of which there are at least six, each have 112 launch silos, compared to 90 to 96 for US Navy destroyers or 122 for US Navy cruisers. Silo-based weaponry allows a ship to carry a mix of weapons, including land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and anti-submarine weapons to dead end.

the Hainan, according to Naval News , also carries a 130-millimeter dual-purpose cannon, a close-range weapon system similar to the US Navy’s Phalanx CIWS, the HQ-10 short-range air defense system, decoy launchers and torpedoes. In addition, the ship has a hangar and a cockpit for carrying at least one helicopter.

Changzheng 18 (Jin-VSsubmarine ballistic missile)

Changzeng-18 is the sixth or seventh Type 094 ballistic missile submarine. Analysts initially predicted that China would build only four submarines. Video surveillance / YouTube

Like the United States, Russia, France and the United Kingdom, China operates a fleet of ballistic missile submarines armed with nuclear warheads. Type 094 Jin-class, China’s second-generation ballistic missile submarine, is nuclear powered and displaces 11,000 submerged tonnes. the Changzeng 18 is the sixth or seventh Jinclass submarine to join the PLAN since 2010.

Jin-class submarines are roughly equivalent to those of the US Navy Ohio-Class ballistic missile submarines, although smaller, carry fewer missiles and are much less stealthy. In addition to six 533-millimeter torpedo tubes, each Jin carries 12 ballistic missiles launched by JL-2 submarines – which each pack three 90 kiloton nuclear warheads – in missile tubes mounted behind the sail. From a firing position in the North Pacific, a Jin– the subclass can target three quarters of the continental United States

