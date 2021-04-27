Tory sleaze and Boris Johnsons reckless words and deeds | Letters

That says a lot about how the state was when it fell to an academic, Alan Finlayson, to tell those in politics what they should do in response to the lapping lapping at the door (Labor will have to do more than screaming Tory sleaze, April 27).

The relative ease with which ministers and officials have evaded perfectly reasonable requests to abide by rules, follow regulations, issue expressions of interest, etc. should not go unchallenged. But the focus needs to be on how we got to this state, not whether Johnson-Symonds’ taste for unnecessary interior renovations is excessive. It’s too late to expect Boris Johnson to act with restraint in any part of his life, whether it’s the way he spends public money, the language he uses to deal with uncomfortable matters. or the company he runs. However, he will not be our last Prime Minister, so those who value democracy must act now to protect it.

The Bright

Exeter, Devon

In a strong call for governance reform to deal with the current rampage crisis, Professor Alan Finlayson said Labor should support regional political and economic powers; and an appropriate electoral system. Could he explain what he means? Many European countries have a regional government and an appropriate electoral system, whatever that means. Many of them are synonymous with corruption, political-commercial retrocession, insider deals, weakened media and a enrich yourself political class.

Generalizations about regional politics and electoral reform are too easy. Work and nation (s) need specific, thoughtful alternatives that will be supported at the ballot box.

Dr Denis MacShane

Former Minister of Europe

The comparison of Boris Johnson to Bertie Wooster that Alan Finlayson refers to is wrong. Wooster might have been a hapless and privileged person who relied on others to pull him out of a series of self-inflicted misadventures, but any similarity to Johnson ends there. In The Code of the Woosters, Bertie recognized his own shortcomings and accepted his limitations. He was not a racist, a misogynist, a liar and a cheater.

Martyn taylor

Newark, Nottinghamshire

People who want to dismiss controversies over what Johnson did or didn’t say as Westminster gossip that the public is not interested in (pressure mounts on Johnson over allegedly letting the bodies pile high remarks, April 26) are expected to speak with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard Ratcliffe. The importance of Johnsons’ reckless and inaccurate language in his imprisonment in Iran should not be forgotten as his ordeal is extended for one year (Iran sentences Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to an additional one year in prison, 26 April).

David Wall

Northampton

Responding to a question about Libya at a side event at a Conservative Party conference I attended in 2017, Boris Johnson said it was an amazing country with white sands and great potential that could become a new Dubai. The only thing they would have to do is clean up the corpses (No 10 reprimands Boris Johnson over Sirte corpses comment, October 4, 2017). He laughed, of course, but the chairman quickly moved on to my question on the need for safeguards in the food trade and the labeling of baby food. As far as I’m concerned, it’s typical. Hell say anything as long as it makes you laugh.

Patti rundall

Baby Milk Action IBFAN United Kingdom

Our PM is very fond of referring to the ancient world of Greece and Rome. In Sophocles Oedipus Tyrannos, King Oedipus sees bodies piling up in the city of Thebes, the deaths caused by the stench of miasma. Years before, he had been proclaimed as the savior of Thebes, having solved the riddle of the Sphinx which had not been solved for many years. He takes the stage outside his furnished royal palace, reminding his people that he has already saved the nation and saying he will get to the bottom of the plague. He is full of pride and bravado, ignorant of who he really is. I am Oedipus, the world knows my fame.

Determined to discover the cause of the plague, he questions the prophet Tiresias. At first, he shows respect to the blind prophet and gently asks him to reveal what he knows. He then loses his temper and uses foul language, hurling insults at his revered advisor.

At the end of the play, the penny finally falls. Oedipus was blinded, having accepted his fault and showing his humanity. He goes from hero to zero, from arrogance to humility. A complex situation indeed …

David Huggon

Colchester, Essex